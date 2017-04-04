The Entrepreneur's Source It’s amazing how often people are interested in joining The Entrepreneur’s Source® team as a franchise coach after working with a coach themselves. - Jim White

Enthusiasm for business ownership is soaring following The Entrepreneur’s Source®, the nation’s leading franchise coaching network, latest successful Franchise Expo Live 2017. Thanks to the dynamic personalities of TES Franchise Coaches, Lauren Cantor, Chuck Fesmire and Matt Thornton, the company was prominently featured by a diverse list of highly reputable media outlets across both North and South Carolina including The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte Business Journal, Winston-Salem Journal, WBTV-TV, WFMY-TV, WYFF-TV and WBT-AM.

The Entrepreneur’s Source® organized the Franchise Expo Live on March 3rd and 4th to help facilitate the face-to-face meeting of thousands of people exploring a career change with a variety of franchisors to learn about their business models. This is just one of many fantastic tools/events offered by The Entrepreneur’s Source® that TES franchise coaches use to help empower their clients to uncover the right business opportunity. These extensive resources include Start a Business Weekend, Franchise Match, and a variety of other live and virtual events.

According to Jim White, The Entrepreneur’s Source® Regional Developer who helps TES coaches throughout the Carolinas, major media features like these do wonders for all TES coaches and the aspiring entrepreneurs they’re helping.

“There are thousands of disenchanted workers nationwide who haven’t started looking for new opportunities simply because they are unaware of the educational resources we provide at The Entrepreneur’s Source®,” said White. “Any time we can showcase our online, in person and one-on-one educational programs on TV or in print or online publications, it’s a win-win for everyone. Of course, we’re thrilled to receive third party validation for the industry leading tools and resources we offer, but we’re even more excited about the countless viewers and readers who learn that they can embark upon a viable and strategic path to business ownership with our coaches at The Entrepreneur’s Source®.”

Here is a recap of some of the media coverage featuring The Entrepreneur’s Source® franchise coaches and some of their clients leading up to Franchise Expo Live 2017:



The Charlotte Observer included the Expo in the community calendar. It appeared in the Morning Buzz in the Charlotte Business Journal. And readers received a detailed explanation in The Winston-Salem Journal.

Charlotte-based WBTV-TV morning host Ben Williamson interviewed TES Franchise Coach Lauren Cantor. Cantor, joined by a pair of her clients – and now Flying Locksmith franchise owners -- detailed the benefits attending events like the Franchise Expo and working with a The Entrepreneur’s Source® coach. During the nearly six-minute interview, Cantor made things relatable to all viewers. “It’s window shopping.” says Cantor. “It’s window shopping and it’s speed dating. You’re going from one to the next, to the next. But you’ll also be introduced to an Entrepreneur’s Source coach who can sit down and talk to you for a couple of minutes about what you’re looking for and perhaps help you navigate the event more easily.”

Cantor also talked with WBT-AM’s Bo Thompson. Cantor provided excellent insight into the benefits of becoming a Franchise Coach. “We say we’re a combination of career coach and match maker,” said Cantor. “We’re trying to help our clients understand their personal criteria, so that we can find a franchise that fits those goals.”

In Greensboro, NC, WFMY-TV sought insight on the Franchise Expo Live from TES Franchise Coach Chuck Fesmire. Franchisee Michael Padjen joined Fesmire on set. Padjen became a franchisee after attending a previous Expo, calling The Entrepreneur’s Source’s event, “invaluable.”

WYFF-TV profiled positive impact The Entrepreneur’s Source® has on veterans. The Greenville, SC NBC affiliate interviewed Matt Thornton as a leading authority on veteran’s transitioning into civilian life, specifically as business owners. “15 percent of all business owners are veterans,” said Thornton. “That’s a pretty astounding number, 15 percent out of six percent of the population, so there’s something to that.”

“This media coverage was particularly powerful for us because it went further than the event – some of these stories showcased the value of becoming a franchise coach, specifically,” said White. “It’s amazing how often people are interested in joining The Entrepreneur’s Source® team as a franchise coach after working with a coach themselves. The typical ‘a-ha’ moment is ‘wait, I can own my own business and help other people achieve their own dreams of business ownership?’ Oh yes, you can and as the recent media features suggest, it’s a beautiful thing!”

For more information on becoming a franchise coach with The Entrepreneur’s Source®, please visit http://www.coachingisbooming.com.

About The Entrepreneur’s Source®

Established in 1984, The Entrepreneur’s Source® has been North America’s leading alternative career coaching franchise dedicated to the entrepreneur for more than 32 years. Today, with more than 120 offices in the United States and Canada, The Entrepreneur’s Source continues to dominate the $1.5 billion-dollar Business Coaching/Consulting franchise market in North America.

The Entrepreneur’s Source network of franchise coaches offers a full range of services to individuals seeking alternate career options and to franchise businesses looking to increase performance. For more information about The Entrepreneur’s Source, please visit http://www.coachingisbooming.com

The Entrepreneur’s Source® is a trademark of TES Franchising, LLC. All rights reserved.