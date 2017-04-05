Silver Screen Insider Launches New Website in 2017

For anyone in the movie theater industry, this truly is the most comprehensive resource available.

Silver Screen Insider has been a premier movie theater marketing resource for theater owners for over 20 years. Formally known as Independent Marketing Edge (IME Online), the launch of their new website was the perfect opportunity for a company rebrand. Silver Screen Insider will now reach a wider audience as well as better serve existing clients by providing up-to-date marketing tools, a movie database, industry news, games, a vendor directory and much more.

For anyone in the movie theater industry, this truly is the most comprehensive resource available. Silver Screen Insider maintains an updated database of pertinent information for all new and upcoming theatrical releases, including ratings, runtimes, picture format, release patterns, box office gross information and more. It also has an industry calendar, marketing materials such as graphics for print ads and movie trailers, and a news page that publishes new release information and predictions as soon as they are available. A directory of studio contacts and trusted vendors along with their exclusive ShowTime magazine, arms owners of independent theaters with the resources necessary to run a successful business.

In addition to serving theater businesses, Silver Screen Insider is a place for movie buffs to explore the world of cinema as well. Whether searching for new releases, movie news, actor filmographies or movie trivia, the site offers an abundance of information that will turn any fan into an insider. The Box Office Picks game allows members to earn points for their movie knowledge and trophies for various activities throughout the site can be collected in a user’s personalized dashboard.

Located in Bozeman, MT, Silver Screen Insider serves theater owners all over the country and some international theaters as well. They can be a reached at silverscreeninsider.com.