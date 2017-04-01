Plum Practicewear, the online retailer of affordable, limited-edition gymnastics apparel announces today an exclusive partnership with Jersey Optional Gymnastics Association (JOGA). Plum Practicewear is honored and proud to team up with JOGA along with its league of independent gymnastics clubs and their 1,100-plus gymnasts from across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, who are devoted to the sport.

As an official sponsor of JOGA, Plum Practicewear will be continuing to live up to its promise to embrace each gymnast, develop a personal connection, and promote each gymnast on her journey. Part of the Plum Practicewear commitment is a $1,500 cash donation to the JOGA annual scholarship.

Every year, the JOGA League awards two $500 scholarships to qualified, graduating seniors. With the addition of the Plum donation, a third scholarship will now be available.

“Plum Practicewear is honored and proud to team up with JOGA along with its league of independent gymnastics clubs and their 1,100-plus gymnasts from across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, who are devoted to the sport,” said Plum Practicewear Partner and Director of Marketing Debra Rizzi. “This is the first time ever that Plum is partnering with an organization to award an academic and athletic scholarship to a deserving gymnast. Giving back is part of the DNA of Plum’s brand. Through this exciting partnership, we are given yet another fantastic opportunity to celebrate our commitment to the sport that we are deeply involved in, and love.”

Plum was founded to provide colorful, comfortable, and affordable leotards for the everyday gymnast. As part of the JOGA partnership, Plum will have the ability to continue to spread its #PracticePerfect message through communications with the JOGA community. JOGA gyms and gymnasts will receive exclusive offers and announcements from the brand throughout the year. Additionally, one custom-designed, limited edition leotard will be designed and sold on-line later this year.

“Plum Practicewear shares the same core values and love of the sport as the JOGA community and that’s why we are thrilled to welcome them to the JOGA family,” said JOGA President Matthew Shriver. “Plum will play an integral role in not only connecting with our gymnasts, but also in encouraging them and supporting them to be their personal best – both inside and outside of the gym.”

This is not the first charitable partnership for the Plum brand. Plum has ongoing, give-back initiatives including Plum Cares, which provides significant donations for those in need, and Plumraisers, which provide funding to local gymnastics programs across the country. In 2016, Plum donated close to $50,000 to organizations such as Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and St. Jude’s.

For more information about Plum Practicewear, visit http://www.PlumPracticewear.com. For more information about the JOGA League and scholarship, visit http://www.JOGANJ.com.

About Plum Practicewear

Founded in 2011 in New Jersey, Plum Practicewear is an innovator and manufacturer of colorful, comfortable, and affordable practicewear that delivers confidence and durability to athletes within every level of training. Plum’s affordable garments are produced on the East Coast in the United States. Their commitment to their customers is appreciation, availability and ready-to-ship signature collections.

Web: PlumPracticewear.com

About JOGA

The Jersey Optional Gymnastics Association (JOGA) is league of independent gymnastics clubs that compete within the state of New Jersey. JOGA offers girls ages 5-21 the opportunity to compete at a highly competitive level in club gymnastics while still participating in activities outside of gymnastics. The JOGA league follows the same rules as high school gymnastics, thus preparing gymnasts to compete in both club and high school gymnastics. Many JOGA League gymnasts move on to compete at the college level. There are 50 member clubs across New Jersey and over 1100 gymnasts.

Web: JOGANJ.com

