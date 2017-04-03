Visual Cost Model Analytics Dashboard This is the biggest update to Cost Model and Data Quality Management for Digital Fuel’s Financial Intelligence Product.

Digital Fuel today announced updates to its Financial Intelligence product with exciting new data quality management features for IT Finance. Financial Intelligence adds more features to enable IT Finance to quickly identify and fix data quality issues. The new and enhanced data quality management features provide dedicated tools for finding and fixing issues with General Ledger data. Digital Fuel also released updates to data quality management features for all data sources.

“This is our biggest update to cost model and data quality management for our Financial Intelligence product,” said Brett Arnott, Digital Fuel’s Director of Product Management and Product Marketing. “Cost Model complexity and the fear of not having perfect data delays starting or maturing IT Financial Management. The updates in this release expose actionable cost model and data quality insights to enable effective management of complexity and data quality. With this release, we are helping to remove roadblocks that delay starting or maturing IT Financial Management.”

With the new Cost Model Assurance in Digital Fuel, IT Finance can measure and manage the complexity of cost models. At a glance the Cost Model Complexity score provides users with an immediate understanding of cost model complexity. The actionable metrics make it easy to identify what can be improved to reduce cost model complexity.

A single view of cost model allocations boosts awareness of allocation accuracy and effectiveness. The Allocation Overview presents users with missing, un-configured or poorly configured allocations. It even displays intuitive icons with descriptive tooltips and informative drilldowns so users can pinpoint how to improve allocations. An easy to understand interface for the Allocation Overview means IT Finance can easily explain allocation methods to the Business, increasing confidence in IT.

A redesigned approach to data quality management eliminates data quality concerns as a reason to delay starting or maturing IT Financial Management. Starting with expense data from the General Ledger, users can find and fix data quality issues for all data sources needed for the cost model.

With the new Expense Data Assurance in Digital Fuel, users can simply see at a glance if Cost Centers and Expense Accounts are valid and compare expenses year over year to identify and fix significant discrepancies that impact accuracy and credibility.

The new Data Assurance Tracker tracks data quality over time and speeds up achieving IT Financial Management results because there is no need to wait for data to be perfect before starting. Users have the choice to drill down to find and fix data issues immediately or to accept the issues and address them later. And IT Finance can track the improvement in data quality over time to decide when it’s the right time to add more data sources to increase the maturity of IT Financial Management.

A new centralized Data Governance solution for all data sources makes data governance with Digital Fuel easier than ever. In one location users can categorize data sources, define the frequency of collection and include or exclude data sources from management.

Additional features in Digital Fuel v8.6 include:



Support for automated billing data collection from AWS

AWS Spend tracking dashboard

Improved data quality management with new Data Assurance features

Color coding for objects in the cost model based on configurable categories

Link highlighting when hovering over objects in the cost model

Manual data upload tracker makes it faster and easier to manage data collection that is not automated

Configurable data quality event types and severities make it easy to align data governance to the specific needs of IT Finance

Time based filtering to easily review past and present data quality

