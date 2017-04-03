Zype and Opera TV Launch Integrated OTT Offering

With the Zype and Opera TV integration, WPT content is now readily available on Smart TVs, expanding our global reach and allowing a greater audience to experience all the World Poker Tour has to offer.

Zype, a cloud-based video distribution service for OTT, and Opera TV, market leader in enabling the TV industry’s transition to OTT, today announced the launch of their fully-integrated, end-to-end distribution and monetization solution for video content owners to manage and maximize advertising revenue through the Opera TV Store. World Poker Tour and Shout! Factory are among the more than 20 customers included in the launch.

The integrated OTT offering allows video content owners to easily curate content in the Zype Platform, generate a Smart TV app using an Opera TV Snap formatted content feed, and publish an app on Smart TV manufacturer devices from Sony, TiVo, Hisense, Samsung (Blu-ray players), Skyworth, VESTEL, Oncorp, Changhong, Amino, Swisscom, Virgin Media and more. With Opera TV’s video distribution solution, Zype customers publishing to Opera TV can then monetize their content and get paid via this new revenue stream without having to worry about direct ad sales, ad operations, or further ad technology integrations.

“We are excited to support partners like Opera TV who understand the OTT space and are expanding their engaged and super-active customer base with innovative products like Snap,” said Ed Laczynski, Founder and CEO of Zype. “This collaboration gives our existing customers access to Opera TV’s leading suite of Smart TV products, and increases their ability to monetize and grow. We believe the Smart TV universe represents the future of streaming video, and are psyched to turn this on.”

“Combining both our leading technologies will enable us to accelerate availability of highly desired OTT video content on the biggest screen in the home to millions of consumers globally”, says Daniel Nordberg, VP Content at Opera TV. “Opera TV Snap, an industry-first, cloud based turnkey solution was designed to provide content owners with the opportunity to drive seamless distribution of on-demand and live OTT content on tens of millions of Smart TV devices powered by Opera TV software.”

“We chose Zype for their robust platform that provides us with a simple and efficient process for uploading and distributing to OTT platforms,” said Johnny McMahon, VP, WPT Studios & Executive in Charge of Production for World Poker Tour. “With the Zype and Opera TV integration, WPT content is now readily available on Smart TVs, expanding our global reach and allowing a greater audience to experience all the World Poker Tour has to offer.”

Zype currently enables over 100 content partners to distribute their owned and operated content, while Opera TV helps 1000 video publishers to reach audiences across millions of Smart TV devices.

About Zype

Zype is the cloud video distribution service for OTT that makes it easy for content owners to connect directly with their audiences on every screen. With Zype, enterprise content owners and brands can own and accelerate all aspects of their video distribution pipeline. Zype provides push button app publishing, monetization, streaming, audience management, and analytics that is integrated into hundreds of OTT apps and engaged by millions of viewers every month. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Zype is the 2015 SXSW Accelerator winner in the entertainment and content technology category. For more information, visit http://www.zype.com.

About Opera TV

Opera TV is the market leader in enabling the TV industry’s transition to OTT. The Opera TV portfolio powers rich web experiences on tens of millions of devices each year, including Smart TVs, set-top boxes, Blu-ray Disc players, Game Consoles and chipsets for more than 60 customers. The Opera TV ecosystem spans the Opera TV Store app platform with over a thousand entertaining apps tailor-made for TV, the Opera Devices SDK (software development kit) for creating and rendering HTML5-based user interfaces including optional modules to enable HbbTV, the Opera Media Streaming Module, to manage the rapidly changing global OTT streaming requirements, and the Opera TV browser for browsing the full web on TV. Opera TV offers solutions for OEMs, pay-TV operators, broadcasters and content publishers. Visit http://www.opera.com/tv to learn more.

Media Contact:

Sarah Bacon

Zype

press(at)zype(dot)com / (805) 881-3653