CinemaCon Attendees Sway, Twist (and Shout!) While Demoing 4DX

CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading 4D cinema company, left CinemaCon at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas with strong momentum as the company continues to expand the footprint and create buzz around its industry-leading 4DX technology.

In the span of one week, it was announced that 4DX would be coming to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (via a partnership with United Cinemas International), Angola (with Cinemax) and Australia (with Village Cinemas) – all firsts for the experience that features motion seats and environmental effects to the movies. This news capped off a momentous March for CJ 4DPLEX, which in addition to the above milestones, opened three new 4DX-equipped theatre auditoriums in the U.S. – Regal’s Pointe Orlando and Cinépolis USA’s Vista and Pico Rivera locations in Southern California, all in less than one month.

Also at CinemaCon, CJ 4DPLEX unveiled 4DX seats with the newest “Sway” and “Twist” motions and a new VR Sports attraction unit (Bike Type), along with 4D versions of trailers for three highly-anticipated Hollywood blockbusters: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight – with visitors to the company’s booth able to demo the latest in immersive cinema technology.

With these new seat movements, 4DX now has the capability for 170 degrees of motion, including up and down movement possibilities while also allowing right, left and rotational movements simultaneously, creating a dynamic experience for action-packed scenes such as car chases, flying, rolling seas, and spacewalking. The 4DX VR Sports unit further shows the potential of immersive cinema and attractions in the future. Bike Type (which was demoed at CinemaCon) as well as Kayak Type and Board Type units combine 4DX traditional motion synchronized seating with VR content, bringing sports and leisure activities to life.

“In March, we showed that the future possibilities for 4DX are virtually endless, as we continue to expand into new territories, grow our footprint in existing countries, and add new features and improvements to our already state-of-the-art technology,” said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “I am proud at how far 4DX has come in the five years it has been showcased at CinemaCon, encouraged by the meetings we had with studios and exhibitors from around the world, and am looking forward to all we will continue to accomplish through the rest of 2017.”

For CJ 4DPLEX photos from CinemaCon, visit HERE.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is the world’s first 4D cinema company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company created 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. CJ 4DPLEX brings 4DX auditoriums to exhibition partners along with 4DX codes for both major Hollywood blockbusters and local titles. Each auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. Since 2009, more than 400 Hollywood titles have been screened in 4DX. As of March 2017, more than 45,000 4DX seats operate in 370 auditoriums spanning 47 countries. CJ 4DPLEX was named a Most Innovative Company of 2017 in Live Events by Fast Company. For more information, please visit http://www.cj4dplex.com.