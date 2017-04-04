As specialists in network hardware for Edge data connectivity, B+B SmartWorx has forged a technology alliance with OSIsoft, a market leader in operational intelligence, for a connectivity solution that delivers data directly into the PI System from remote industrial assets. This alliance will bring new data streams into PI and gives users a more unified view for asset monitoring.

The new alliance will streamline data management and ultimately pave the way for a more agile, asset portfolio by making it easier for users to see and utilize the edge-of-the-network data generated by legacy devices and connected sensor systems in the context of their overall operations. OSIsoft unveiled its strategy for collaborating with partners to bring PI System technology to edge devices at the 2017 OSIsoft Users Conference in San Francisco.

Harnessing data in existing industrial assets is expected to contribute up to 85% of the value in Industrial Internet of Things applications according to a 2015 McKinsey Global Institute report. The report further identifies up to $930 Billion in business value to be realized from asset data in remote, industrial applications.

Bringing PI System technology to edge gateways is designed to give both brownfield and greenfield systems easy access to PI resources and features, near or at the very edge of the network, serving as a local sensor and application hub. B+B SmartWorx has over 30 years of experience in network connectivity products for applications with inconsistent power, little or no local network infrastructure and remote or demanding environmental conditions. In combination today, OSIsoft and B+B are delivering a more reliable, resilient and responsive edge network in mutual markets like Utilities, Water/Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Alternative Energy and Environmental Compliance.

Multiple internal customers now have access to an expanded range of edge data and intelligence. This creates much greater potential and improved ROI for applications such as EMIS, OEE, MES, and asset monitoring. The PI System open infrastructure connects sensor-based data, operations, and people to enable real-time intelligence. Worldwide, PI System servers manage over 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams.

“B+B SmartWorx’s partnership with OSIsoft is an exciting opportunity to combine our connectivity technology with PI, an outstanding Operational Intelligence platform,” said Jerry O’Gorman, CEO of B+B SmartWorx. “System Integrators and OSIsoft partners will be able to bring data streams from sensors and other remote field assets into the PI System to help customers realize improved machine monitoring and operational efficiency objectives.”

“Process data is a valuable, but often underutilized, asset. The passion and creativity we’re seeing in this space is truly remarkable,” said Aaron Pratt, Director of Global Channels at OSIsoft. “Collaboration with B+B Smartworx is one more step in reducing the roadblocks toward digital transformation.”

About B+B SmartWorx, Inc.

Founded in 1981, B+B SmartWorx designs and manufactures intelligent M2M and IoT connectivity solutions for wireless and wired networks. Specializing in intelligent connectivity at the edge of networks in remote and demanding environments, the company’s product solutions use Ethernet, serial, wireless, cellular and USB communication technologies. In 2016 B+B SmartWorx became part of Advantech, a leading global provider of trusted and innovative products, services and solutions in industrial automation and embedded computing across diverse industries and applications. Together, Advantech and B+B SmartWorx work to enable and intelligent planet. B+B SmartWorx is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois, USA with EMEA operations based in Galway, Ireland and the Czech Republic. Additional engineering locations are based in California. To learn more, visit us at http://www.advantech-bb.com.

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our PI System captures operational data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and turns it into rich, real-time insights to reduce costs, optimize production or make critical business decisions. The PI System can be found at work at offshore wind farms, oil refineries, mining sites, pharmaceutical facilities and control rooms around the world. More than 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams are managed by the PI System. Founded in 1980, OSIsoft has over 1,200 employees and is headquartered in San Leandro, California. For more, please visit http://www.osisoft.com.