Frozen Burritos Recalled Due to Possible Health Risk

Sigma Alimentos Congelados, which produces burritos under the Menu Del Sol brand name, is voluntarily recalling 201 cases of frozen beans and cheese burritos because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The recalled product was distributed in and sold via retail outlets in California and Nevada.

ONLY THE FOLLOWING PRODUCT IS INCLUDED IN THIS RECALL:

Category: Frozen

Brand: Menu Del Sol

UPC: 45230-05601

Product Description: Beans and Cheese Burritos

Pack: 2Lb

Lot: C3018

Recalled product can be specifically identified by locating the black printed code on red background on the front of the package, toward the top, next to the Menu Del Sol logo. This information includes the corresponding lot number (“LOT C3018”) and a best by date of March 1, 2018 (“BEST BY MAR01 18”) see photo.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The potential contamination was found as a result of routine product testing and the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution. Consumers are reminded to fully cook frozen food products according to package instructions. Consumers who have purchased Menu Del Sol frozen beans and cheese burritos with the above lot number and best by date are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the Consumer Hotline at 1-800-706-8289.