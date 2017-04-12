Anyone can now enjoy excellent exercise rowing a paddleboard Gold medal Olympian Adam Kreek says: “I love my Oar Board® It’s fun, it’s fast and I get a super workout.”

The Oar Board® rower unit offers excellent fitness benefits to anyone with a stand up paddle board also know as an SUP. Fitness instructors all say the indoor rowing machine is the best exercise equipment found in a modern gym. Now an Oar Board® can provide the added benefits of rowing out on the water while building core strength, muscles and breathing fresh clean air.

The Oar Board® rowing unit fits onto an SUP to instantly convert it into a smooth, fast and stable sculling boat that keeps a person fit and relaxed. Its stable enough for novices and responsive enough for accomplished rowers to enjoy. Gold medal Olympian Adam Kreek says: “I love my Oar Board® It’s fun, it’s fast and I get a super workout.”

Rowing with an Oar Board® is similar to rowing a stationary rowing machine at the gym except both hands hold an ultra light carbon fiber oar handle while both legs push out for power. The power of the legs then transfers to the oar blades that grip the water. The oars work as giant levers moving the paddle board quickly and efficiently.

Rowing an Oar Board™ offers double the calorie burn of jogging, with no stress on the knees so it’s perfect for cross-training or even as a complete exercise program. Rowing an SUP whether on fresh or salt water recruits more secondary muscles, enhancing the exercise gains. Steering, adjusting and keeping a lookout ahead bring both stretching and mental attunement into the picture.

An SUP converts to a sculling boat with the Oar Board® unit set up time of about 5 minutes. The unit itself weighs 25 pounds. Complete instructions in an online video as well as in the box means assembly requires little time with only one slot head screwdriver needed. The units come partially assembled. Two part carbon fiber 9'6" sculling oars are also available to make transport and storage easier.

Designed by Harold Aune, founder of Whitehall Rowing and Sail and builder of all water rowing boats since 1987. Oar Board® information is available at http://www.OarBoard.com with worldwide shipping. Call 1-800-663-7481 for further information. Find on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=oar%20board%20sup%20fit%20on%20top%20rower