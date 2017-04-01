Announcing Cynopsis eSports Awards Finalists for 2017

Cynopsis Sports announced the finalists for its eSports awards program, honoring the top events, campaigns and influencers in a thriving and fast-growing business. Among the finalists are Activision Blizzard, Anheuser Busch, Arby’s, Turner’s ELEAGUE, Intel Extreme Masters, MLG, Mountain Dew, Playstation, Riot, XFINITY Comcast and more. View the list here.

The Cynopsis eSports Award winners will be announced during the Cynopsis World eSports Summit on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at 10 on the Park in the Times Warner Center in Manhattan. The immersive, information-packed conference will include keynotes, panels and case studies from publishers, team owners, networks, and brands.

The Summit will feature a lineup of speakers from companies with expertise and insights on leveraging this exploding market, such as Intel, PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch, Daybreak Game Company, Amazon Game Studios, Gamma Labs, AEG Global Partnerships, Go To Team, ESL, Twitch, Philadelphia 76ers/TeamDignitas, Splyce, MLG, PromaxGAMES, theScore eSports, Polygon, Super Evil Megacorp, NGE, ELEAGUE, Bruin Sports Capital, SuperData Research, eSports Ad Bureau, Canoe Venutures, Magid, Whistle Sports, Intersport, Machinima, Optic Gaming, NFL, Misfits, rEvXP, Ultimate Media Ventures, WorldGaming, WESA and more. View the full speaker list: http://www.cynopsisesportsconference.com/speakers.

Cynopsis produces the weekly eNewsletter, Cynopsis eSports & Gaming. Published on Thursday mornings, it offers exclusive Q&As, expert data insights, the top business stories this week, hot trailers and coming events that connect the dots for the gaming industry, brands, technology, media and audiences. Subscribe for free: http://www.cynopsis.com/subscribe.

