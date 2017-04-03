Keller Williams San Francisco Opens New Nob Hill Office

Keller Williams San Francisco announced today that it has outgrown its office in the Mission District and is relocating to a new office in Nob Hill at 1624 California Street. As the San Francisco branch of Keller Williams Realty International continues to grow following last year’s merger with Brown & Co., gaining over 110 agents within 16 months, the new office is one of three locations in San Francisco that their agents now call home. With the addition of seasoned agents who have joined Keller Williams San Francisco, the brokerage expects to see continued rapid growth as they build Mega agent teams as well as Luxury and Commercial divisions.

The California Street location offers Keller Williams agents a modern office environment with high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and exposed brick. Additionally, the new work space features 18 offices, open common areas, conference rooms, a kitchen, and a great room for hosting workshops, guest speakers, and trainings for up to 60 people.

“We’ve outgrown our old office so we’re all really excited about the move,” says Wendy Davis, CEO and Team Leader of Keller Williams San Francisco. “The new office gives our agents a state-of-the-art modern feel facility to work from and an environment where agents look at themselves as business owners instead of just agents. It really is an honor to be a part of a real estate company that cares about our agents’ business development, and has a culture of sophisticated service and integrity. Soon to be number one in growth, productivity, and profit in the city of San Francisco.”

As Keller Williams Realty International continues to be the fastest growing real estate company globally, the opening of Keller Williams San Francisco’s new office’s marks its expansion in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. “The San Francisco real estate market has billions of dollars flowing through it, but we saw a void when it came to real estate companies with the technology and training to properly serve consumers,” says Owner and Operating Principal, Rick Cunningham. “We see this continued growth as proof that our business model works.”

