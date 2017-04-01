Organized by the TravelAge West magazine, a list of nominees for the TravelAge West 2017 WAVE Awards has been revealed in March. The Tourism Bureau is excited to announce that Taiwan is nominated for the category of “Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Asia.” For 45 years, the magazine has been the trusted voice of the travel industry in the U.S., providing West Coast agencies with the latest trends and information on the tourism market. It is an exciting news to be recognized by such reputable professionals. A public voting will be held from March 27 to April 30 to decide the final winner. Everyone is welcome to cast a vote in support of Taiwan by visiting http://www.travelagewest.com/WAVE/Vote for people to see Taiwan's beauty across the globe.

TravelAge West’s WAVE (Western Agents’ Vote of Excellence) Awards nominees were chosen by Editor-in-Chief, Ken Shapiro, and the entire editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included hundreds of service and product analyses, first-hand tour experiences by the editorial team, travel agencies' research, and an in-depth survey of online information and reviews. Five finalists were selected after a rigorous review process. It is an honor for Taiwan to be included as one of the highest client satisfaction destinations in Asia.

TravelAge West has reported significant advantages of Taiwan’s tourism in the past, especially in the Top Travel Trends and Predictions for 2017, when it forecasted the bloom of Taiwan tourism, for it has plenty of potentials in becoming a hot destination. It mentioned that Taiwan is not only best known for its night markets that lure foodies from all over, but the island is also a heaven for adventure. Its unique landscape provides ideal settings for hiking, climbing, biking, and boating. These are all of the attractions the Tourism Bureau are featuring in their promotional campaigns, and are widely received and appreciated by the American and European travelers and travel agencies as a result of the Bureau’s impactful international marketing efforts and strategies.