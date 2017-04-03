Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of automated visual test and inspection systems for surface inspection, assembly inspection, and display performance, announces today that its VIS-I Automated Inspection Station has been recognized for technology innovation by the judges of the annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

Radiant Vision Systems was honored with a Silver-level award for its recently-released VIS-I system. The VIS-I is a fully-integrated inspection station that utilizes an imaging photometer, bright field lighting, and programmable software to detect subtle defects on complex assemblies and low-contrast parts and surfaces. The system is easily added to the line to accommodate real-time inspection with greater accuracy than human inspectors, while occupying the same footprint as an inspector on the line. VIS-I can track inspected parts by serial number while recording defects, defect type, and trends for each defect type by location. The integrated camera’s high resolution (29-megapixel CCD) and high dynamic range (greater than 61dB) enable extremely fine-detail inspections on captured images. Built-in software provides tools for assembly verification and gauging to ensure the manufacturing accuracy of a device and its components (tools include locate, measure, presence/absence, and edge detection) as well as surface inspection to detect defects like scratches, dents, and debris (employing photometric-based evaluation of gradient and contrast).

Because the VIS-I system software, a version of Radiant’s TrueTest™ package, is based on measurement of just-noticeable differences (JND) in visible uniformity, it can identify unpredictable defects (unprogrammed features and shapes) in unknown locations (unprogrammed points of interest), just like a human inspector. Unlike human inspectors, however, the VIS-I system can precisely detect and classify defects of specific types, assigning values to each defect and quantifying exact tolerances for acceptable severity, scope, or proliferation of the defect over a wide area. The VIS-I can operate independently, without the need for a human inspector, and can be used perform verification of human inspections where humans are required.

“In manufacturing environments where human inspectors are necessary for their superior perception of defects beyond the capabilities of traditional machine vision, but where automation is desired for its efficiency, the VIS-I provides the ideal solution,” said Radiant Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Hubert Kostal. “Human inspectors are largely inconsistent in their evaluations, and some manufacturers safeguard against errors by employing multiple human inspectors to perform repeat inspections on continuously-running lines. This requires several shifts of inspectors to avoid downtime. The VIS-I is a cost-effective alternative, with the ability to acquire quantifiable data to enable process control. In a single system, the VIS-I bridges a long-standing technological gap between human-level quality evaluation and automation efficiency, and we are happy to receive Vision Systems Design’s Innovators Award in recognition of this achievement.”

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design, said of the Innovators Awards program, “This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2017 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry.”

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:



Originality

Innovation

Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed

Leveraging a novel technology

The 2017 Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the June Issue of Vision Systems Design magazine as well as on http://www.vision-systems.com.

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (http://www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2017 held in Chicago, IL, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant’s legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 20 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for display systems, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in China and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta’s Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.