Pita Pit, the brand delivering the fresh grilled, flavor filled brand campaign, will continue to push the boundaries of flavor by launching its newest limited-time offer, the Baja Chicken Bacon Ranch pita. The seasonally inspired pita, available nationwide beginning April 2nd, highlights the zesty flavors of spring with freshly grilled chicken, thinly carved bacon, crisp romaine lettuce, and sliced onions rolled into the brand’s signature soft pita, after being topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeno ranch.

“Pita Pit offers and endless variety of amazing combinations, but this new Baja Chicken Bacon Ranch hits our signature fresh-grilled flavor out of the park,” said Patrick O’Dell, Director of Marketing for Pita Pit USA. “We love introducing bold and exciting new flavor combinations through our limited-time offers, while elevating the service experience for our guests. This new flavor combination is one of the best ones yet.”

Adding to the uniqueness surrounding the new pita offering, Pita Pit is also launching its Baja Chicken Wave Craze promotional game. The interactive game will be distributed throughout the brand’s social media platforms, hosted on its website (bajachicken.pitapitusa.com) and will be promoted in Pita Pit locations. The Chicken Wave Craze game enables each player to custom select a unique chicken surfer and then commands the player to surf the ocean while dodging sharks and unhealthy food. Players are rewarded by their actions of dodging these obstacles while touching as many Baja Chicken Bacon Ranch Pitas as possible. Users will receive a $1 coupon towards the new LTO when they create an account and various prizes will be distributed from April 3rd to May 31st while the Baja Chicken Ranch pita is offered. Prizes include four $50 gift cards, two $100 gift cards, and one $250 gift card.

“We created the Baja Chicken Wave Craze to engage with the brand with a gaming experience we’ve never offered before,” said O’Dell. “It’s hard to say which we enjoyed more, creating this awesome game to engage our fans, or working through flavor selection in creating the Baja Chicken Bacon Ranch pita. Either way, we are thrilled to be introducing both to consumers this spring.”

Throughout the brand’s nearly 20-year history, Pita Pit has continually grown and evolved by catering to the increasing demand for healthier alternatives to fast food, without sacrificing flavor. Through its signature fresh grilled taste, fans can enjoy the tastes they love without the guilt that often comes with on-the-go meal options.

“As we continue to grow across the country, we remain focused on thinking outside of the box to present the perfect flavor combinations to each and every one of our guests,” said Peter Riggs, President of Pita Pit USA, Inc. “Pita Pit has always offered fresh grilled flavors like no one else, and this new Baja Chicken Bacon Ranch continues that tradition. The familiar grilled tastes of spring are back, and we can’t wait to celebrate them with Pita Fanatics with this zesty new pita.”

ABOUT PITA PIT

Since opening its first restaurant in the U.S. in 1999, Pita Pit Inc. has continued to be one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurant franchises in the country. Offering a healthier and more flavorful alternative to traditional fast-food through its signature grilled taste. Pita Pit's made-to-order pitas feature a customizable mix of the freshest grilled meats, vegetables, cheeses and zesty sauces all flavorfully packed into a delicious soft pita. The company was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1995, and Pita Pit Inc. was acquired in 2005 by the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Pita Pit USA. Now boasting more than 600 locations across 11 countries, Pita Pit is recognized as No. 1 in its category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and was ranked as the 14th fastest growing restaurant chain in the world by Technomic in 2016. Learn more at http://www.pitapitusa.com.

###