Lightbridge Academy has positioned itself as a leader in innovation in the educational child care industry since the brand was conceptualized 20 years ago. Backed by its unique Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners, and the community. The comprehensive solution for working parents goes above and beyond expectations to ensure that children are receiving the best possible care and education while their parents are at the office. And now, that Circle of Care is extending its reach to new communities across the Mid-Atlantic through Lightbridge Academy’s active focus on increasing its real estate presence in untapped markets.

In addition to providing its franchisees with the opportunity to meet the escalating demand for educational child care, the rapidly growing brand allows its owners to invest in real estate as their centers are built. That investment can then be used to open up more locations down the line, fueling the brand’s efforts to break into new markets and allowing owners to take their businesses to the next level.

“With more than 50 locations currently in development, we’re looking for optimal real estate space to build new locations in order to better service communities across the Mid-Atlantic,” said Phil Harvey, chief development officer for Lightbridge Academy. “In new markets, we prefer to build out our locations from the ground up, however, we also retro-fit existing spaces. Flexibility is important because real estate is limited in prime markets.”

Franchisees are already taking advantage of Lightbridge Academy’s real estate investment opportunity. Kal Patel, one of the brand’s multi-unit owners in New Jersey, has been leveraging the real estate side of the business to open up additional centers. That unique growth potential was what inspired him to franchise with the brand in the first place.

“It was important for me to join a brand that wasn’t too big or oversaturated—I needed to know that the opportunity for me to grow as a business owner was there in the long run,” said Patel. “To say that growth potential is still going strong would be an understatement. Even as Lightbridge Academy opens its doors in new markets, there’s still the opportunity to open more centers in different communities.”

Lightbridge Academy has its sights set on opening up new centers in key development markets in the Mid-Atlantic over the course of the next year. With targeted expansion efforts already underway in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and New York, the brand is well on its way to achieving its expansion goals. Those efforts will continue to expand as more franchisees sign on to take advantage of the brand’s franchise opportunity that taps into the child care and real estate industries.

“Franchisees like Kal highlight the unique ways in which Lightbridge Academy enables its local owners to grow. Our system is designed to help our franchisees thrive in multiple ways, including involvement in the real estate side of the business,” said Guy Falzarano, founder and chief executive officer of Lightbridge Academy. “Going forward in 2017, we’re looking forward to helping even more franchisees tap into that opportunity for continued growth and success. By boosting our real estate presence in key target markets, we’re confident that Lightbridge Academy will continue to position itself as the top educational child care brand.”

Established in 1997, Lightbridge Academy provides early education and child care to children ages six weeks through kindergarten, as well as special programming for children up to 10 years old during school holidays, breaks and summer camp. The company franchised in 2011 in an effort to expand their distinctive concept throughout the Northeast; it currently has over 87 child care centers either open, under construction or in development throughout Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Founded by Guy and Julia Falzarano, the family remains deeply involved in the company, from Guy Falzarano as CEO to multiple grandchildren enrolled in the child care facilities. To learn more about Lightbridge Academy, prospective families and franchisees are encouraged to visit http://www.LightbridgeAcademy.com or call 866-470-0262.