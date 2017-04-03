Nexcess To Showcase New Magento Cloud Platform At Imagine 2017

For the Nexcess Cloud, we used the lessons learned from over a decade of enterprise Magento hosting to engineer a faster, more scalable, and more agile retail hosting experience.

Nexcess, a leading provider of performance-optimized Magento hosting and an official Magento Technology Partner, has announced its Platinum Sponsorship of Magento Imagine 2017.

Imagine attendees will be among the first to view a technology preview of the forthcoming Nexcess Cloud, a managed, cloud-based application environment allowing for the instant deployment and scaling of performance-optimized Magento clusters.

“We chose Magento Imagine to give retailers a first look at the next generation of Magento hosting — the Nexcess Cloud,“ revealed Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, “For the Nexcess Cloud, we used the lessons learned from over a decade of enterprise Magento hosting to engineer a faster, more scalable, and more agile retail hosting experience. We’re incredibly excited to demonstrate how our Magento cloud platform will change the face of Magento hosting.”

Miguel Balparda, a Senior Developer at Nexcess, will give a talk as part of the Technical Track at Imagine 2017. Making Your Life Easier With the Magento 2 CLI is a deep dive into the newly introduced Magento command line application, which allows developers and DevOps professionals to streamline their workflows. Miguel will demonstrate how to perform common Magento 2 operations from the command line, before teaching attendees how to create their own commands.

The Nexcess team will be demoing the new Nexcess Cloud, which provides a service-oriented architecture for instant Magento resource deployment, automatic deployment into the application environment from GitHub repositories, and secure virtual private networks for Magento clusters.

Magento Imagine is the world’s leading gathering of Magento merchants, agencies, and professionals. Thousands of retailers and industry players gather in Las Vegas to network, learn, and collaborate. This year’s speakers include tennis superstar Serena Williams, Magento Commerce CEO Mark Lavelle, and Jessica Herrin, CEO and Founder of Stella & Dot.

Magento Imagine takes place on April 3-5 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

###

About Nexcess

Nexcess is a Southfield, Michigan-based Magento hosting company founded in 2000, with data centers distributed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. Nexcess offers a variety of Magento hosting services, ranging from entry-level packages to custom clustered/complex hosting configurations, with an emphasis on achieving maximum performance for high-traffic Magento stores. For more information, visit http://www.nexcess.net.