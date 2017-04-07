PAINWeekEnd (PWE) West Palm Beach—April 29 at the Hilton West Palm Beach at 600 Okeechobee Blvd—will be an educational and exciting program providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 6.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain.

Recent news reports claim “Florida ranked fourth in the nation with more than 3,200 deaths from opioid abuse. Heroin caused more than 730 deaths, fentanyl caused 705, oxycodone caused 565, and hydrocodone caused 236.…” and “Companies use snake venom for pain medication.” For more information about pain management, attend PAINWeekEnd in West Palm Beach.

Course topics/titles (subject to change) include Chronic Pain Assessment; Functional Pain Syndromes; Nonopioid Analgesics: Antidepressants, Adjuvant Therapies, and Muscle Relaxants; How Does Acute Pain Become Chronic?; Assessing and Managing Insomnia in Patients with Chronic Pain; and Not for Human Consumption: New Drugs of Abuse and Their Detection. In addition, there will be commercially supported activities addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics.

To see the complete agenda and more information about this or any other PAINWeekEnd Regional Conference, go to painweekend.org.

The online registration fee for this PAINWeekEnd Conference is $129. PAINWeekEnd registrants are further offered the opportunity to register for the 2017 PAINWeek National Conference, September 5-9, in Las Vegas, for $200 off the current online published price.

Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.