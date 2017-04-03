The ISSP-CSP Study Guide illustrates the industry best-practices for applying sustainability concepts in the five competencies tested by the ISSP-CSP credential exam.

The International Society of Sustainability Professionals is now accepting applications for the ISSP Certified Sustainability Professional (ISSP-CSP) credential exam. As part of the world’s first globally recognized certification program for sustainability professionals, ISSP-CSP designation recognizes candidates who have demonstrated a combination of sustainability-related work experience and formal education, provided recommendations from their peers, and have achieved a passing grade on both the ISSP Sustainability Associate (ISSP-SA) and ISSP Certified Sustainability Professional (ISSP-CSP) credential exams.

Registration for the ISSP-SA credential exam opened in November 2016. Since the beta test processes for ISSP Certification began in the summer of 2015, more than 300 sustainability professionals have earned ISSP credentials. This includes over 50 ISSP-CSP credentialed professionals to date.

“To my mind, contributing to our community of practice is an essential part of being an effective sustainability professional,” says Dr. Fabian Sack, ISSP-CSP and director of Sustainably Pty Ltd in Dulwich Hill, Australia. “The formal recognition provided by the ISSP-CSP makes this community more tangible, for the first time acknowledging the unique capabilities that define our profession. Rigorous, independent international certification gives stakeholders confidence that the advice and services we provide facilitate a future where there is enough for all, forever.”

Candidates for ISSP-CSP Certification can prepare for the exam with the help of the ISSP-CSP Study Guide, a 196-page publication that reflects the work of 30 Subject Matter Experts – including 19 ISSP-CSPs and 7 ISSP-SAs from 10 countries on five continents – practicing in the business, industrial, academic, nonprofit and public sectors. This diverse team has produced a publication that illustrates the industry best-practices for applying sustainability concepts in the competencies tested by the ISSP-CSP exam, including stakeholder engagement; strategic planning; sustainability strategies implementation; evaluation and reporting; and plan adjustments. The ISSP-CSP Study Guide is available to ISSP Members for $75 and to nonmembers for $150. An ISSP-SA Study Guide is also available to those preparing for the ISSP-SA Certification exam.

The ISSP Certification exams are proctored, closed-book, multiple-choice tests that can be taken at a local testing center or online. An external webcam is required for online testing to help ensure that candidates complete the exam without the use of any online or hard copy reference documents or any assistance from another individual.

To learn more about ISSP Sustainability Professional Certification and to register for both the ISSP-SA and ISSP-CSP exams, please visit bit.ly/2f4wn03.

About ISSP

The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) is the world's leading professional association for sustainability professionals. ISSP is a member-driven organization committed to moving the profession of sustainability forward by leading the design and delivery of the ISSP Sustainability Professional Certifications, and by building strong networks and communities of practice. Webinars, online courses, sustainability professional’s body of knowledge, special reports, resource directories, and salary surveys are just a sampling of the rich content offered to members. Formed in 2007, ISSP boasts more than 1000 members from every region of the world. For more information about ISSP, please visit http://www.sustainabilityprofessionals.org.