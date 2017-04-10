We feel that there is going to be strong demand for reputable and quality recreational cannabis retail stores across Canada

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (“Inner Spirit” or the “Company”) an emerging cannabis-lifestyle brand is pleased to announce its intention to raise $2 million in capital to allow it to execute on its strategy to be a premium recreational cannabis, retail and franchise brand in Canada. Supported by strong investment interest in the escalating start-up from angel investors and recent government announcements, the Company continues to move forward in preparation for a national consumer launch on July 1, 2018.

Simultaneously, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Comfortable Image Inc., the management company behind the WATCH IT! chain of stores, to open up to 100 retail locations in Canada over the next 5 years. “We feel that there is going to be strong demand for reputable and quality recreational cannabis retail stores across Canada”, says Darren Bondar, President & CEO of Inner Spirit and Comfortable Image Inc. We are looking forward to refining the retail offering, building the infrastructure, and developing our franchise network with the best local entrepreneurs in the country. Our mandate is to ensure that future customers have a legal, comfortable, and safe environment with knowledgeable staff to educate and assist them with their recreational cannabis choices.

The Company has commenced its initial brand development, marketing and franchising activities and is actively engaged in formulating partnerships with service providers and licensed producers to support and supply the retail chain as legal parameters are established. Inner Spirit is also inviting experienced entrepreneurs to apply for valuable area representative and individual franchise opportunities for their local communities. New franchise and area representative agreements are being entered in trust on condition of the legal framework meeting defined criteria.

"Pioneering a quality brand, corporate culture and retail experience for the impending recreational cannabis industry is extremely electrifying," says Darren Bondar, CEO. "With the Canadian government taking steps towards legalization in the coming months with provincial and municipal regulations to follow, Inner Spirit looks forward to earning its reputation as a brand that resonates with regulators, suppliers and customers at every level.”

The initial funds raised are expected to be used for infrastructure, franchise, brand, retail and product development.