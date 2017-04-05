Connexx Energy (http://www.connexxenergy.com), a recognized developer and implementer of smart building, energy and IoT data management and visualization solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the Smart Technologies Business Development Mission to Hong Kong and Taiwan being organized by the United States Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration.

Taking place April 24-28, 2017, the Smart Technologies Business Development Mission is part of an on-going effort to expand U.S. exports of Smart Building and Energy Efficiency designs, technology, products and services in this region. This business development mission allows participants to network and connect with industry contacts through customized and individualized meetings.

“With the increasing push for buildings that are smarter and the development of smarter cities, Hong Kong and Taiwan are major players in the global smart building market and represent an enormous opportunity for Connexxion®, our data management and visualization platform,” said Marc Petock, Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Marketing, Connexx Energy. “The smart building technology market continues to grow rapidly as owners and operators embrace IoT and use data to deliver building operational goals, occupant comfort and productivity, energy efficiency and cost-savings through enhanced building performance.”

The Connexx Energy Connexxion® platform transforms real-time data into actionable information and provides building owners, managers, system designers and integrators the ability to quickly analyze and dynamically visualize data and easily integrate and share this data with building and energy applications or systems. More information about the Connexx Energy Connexxion® platform is available at: http://www.connexxenergy.com.

The Smart Technologies mission will introduce and familiarize participants with the ever-growing Smart Technologies markets and will host a variety of receptions providing attendees the opportunity to network with local government leaders, decision-makers and experts. More information about the United States Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, Smart Technologies Business Development Mission is available at: http://2016.export.gov/trademissions/smarttechgc/.

About Connexx Energy

Founded in 2011, Connexx Energy is a recognized leader, developer and implementer of data management, data visualization and analytics solutions. The company’s Connexxion® platform transforms ingested real-time data into actionable information and provides users the ability to analyze and dynamically visualize data and share their data with other solutions or applications. Connexxion® gives users the ability to simply and efficiently deploy a new generation of third-party intelligent building software applications, such as Measurement & Verification (M&V), Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD), and Predictive Analytics (PA). The Connexxion® platform can be deployed as PaaS, SaaS, or On-Premise. More information about Connexx Energy is available at: http://www.connexxenergy.com.

