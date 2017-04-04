Mark Pettus MD The AMI “Heart and Science of Yoga” conference provides tools that are the antidote for burnout and so many of the day-to-day challenges facing physicians. --Mark Pettus MD

Board-certified internist and nephrologist Mark Pettus, MD joins the faculty of The American Meditation Institute (AMI) for a 30 credit hour mind/body medicine CME conference for physicians and other health care professionals, October 24-28, 2017 at the Cranwell Resort and Spa in Lenox, Massachusetts. Entitled "The Heart and Science of Yoga,” this 9th annual, comprehensive training, accredited through the American Medical Association and Albany Medical College Office of Continuing Medical Education, is designed to help prevent and relieve physician stress and burnout.

Presenter Mark Pettus, MD currently serves as Medical Director of Education, Wellness and Population Health at Berkshire Health Systems, and Associate Dean of Medical Education at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center. A featured speaker on a number of nationally broadcast television and radio programs, Dr. Pettus is also the author of “The Savvy Patient” and “It’s All in Your Head: Change Your Mind, Change Your Health, & Change Your Life.”

Dr. Pettus’s two lectures on ”Epigenomics and Inflammation” are designed to help relieve symptoms of physician and patient burnout by reducing allostatic load––the physiological consequences of chronic exposure to fluctuating or heightened neural or neuroendocrine responses resulting from chronic stress. Drawing on recent studies, Pettus will focus on how these areas of study are generating unprecedented medical understanding and insight into how AMI mantra meditation, gentle yoga and diaphragmatic breathing can have a fundamental influence on how our genes may express themselves.

According to Dr. Pettus, “We’ve left behind the genetic perspective in which everything is preordained; the belief that whatever the translation of your genetic coding is, will manifest over the course of your life, and ultimately, there’s very little you can do about it. To the contrary, current clinical research is now suggesting a very, very different picture, in which genetic predisposition is no longer considered destiny.”

The entire “Heart and Science of Yoga” CME curriculum is dedicated to providing quality, comprehensive and evidence-based education to physicians and other health care providers on Yoga Science as mind/body medicine. In addition to Epigenomics, topics this year will include mantra meditation, diaphragmatic breathing, Yoga Psychology, the chakra system as a diagnostic tool, mind function optimization, neuroplasticity, trauma, PTSD, relieving physician burnout, resilience, Functional Medicine, Ayurveda, easy-gentle yoga and lymph system detoxification.

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive course for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as holistic mind/body medicine. In addition to Dr. Pettus, other presenters will include program director Leonard Perlmutter, AMI founder, meditational therapist, philosopher and award-winning author; Anthony Santilli MD, board-certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Prashant Kaushik MD, board-certified Rheumatologist; Sara Lazar PhD, instructor in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and an Associate Researcher in the Psychiatry Department at Massachusetts General Hospital; Susan Lord MD, a private practice holistic physician focusing on prevention and treatment, and former course director for the The Center for Mind-Body Medicine’s “Food As Medicine” program in Washington, DC; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Beth Netter MD MT, holistic physician and acupuncturist, Albany, NY; Jyothi Bhatt BAMS, Ayurvedic practitioner and faculty member of Kripalu School of Ayurveda and Physician’s Assistant at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center; and Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, noted author and psychologist and Chair of The American Meditation Institute's Psychological Education Department; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, faculty member of The American Meditation Institute.

According to AMI founder and conference director Leonard Perlmutter, “The more consistently the therapeutic practices of meditation and yoga are incorporated into the daily lives of physicians and patients, most symptoms of stress related burnout and chronic complex diseases can be diminished or eliminated.”

2016 conference graduate, Janine Pardo, MD, a Board Certified Internist and Primary Care Physician practicing in Weston, Massachusetts fully commented, “This retreat has been the most influential factor in transforming my life and medical practice. It comprehensively provides critical information, and should be a medical school requirement.”

