Connecting Professionals to the Cannabis Industry

Riderflex recently announced their new relationship with Denver based Good Meds! This new partnership along with being the exclusive recruiter for powerhouse Mindful, extends their ability to connect real professionals and executives to the ever expanding Cannabis Industry. https://www.riderflex.com/

With their decades of experience and contacts in the Consumer Goods sector, they have the unique ability to furnish their Cannabis clients with highly educated, extremely talented people. With over 20 clients now in various industries and sectors, Riderflex is excited and proud to continue its expansion into the Cannabis Staffing & Recruiting space.

Good Meds Dispensary offers Denver’s best medical marijuana with a variety of options for their patients to find relief. Good Meds Dispensary medical marijuana treatment options include marijuana flower, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, topicals and pre-filled joints and vaporizer cartridges. Good Meds Gardens contains over 80 premium strains of flower that offer relief for a variety of ailments. All of the concentrates and many of their other infused products are made with Good Meds Gardens own strains and processed by the best in the industry. Their educated staff can help you find the medical marijuana treatment solution for you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4C3nd1C1J3Y&list=PLUlqOm8uRSvZvOM52Ce6fCNq4UzyRoZKc

Mindful is proud to serve Colorado with the finest hand-crafted, mindfully-grown cannabis. They are committed to providing their customers with the highest-quality products and the very best in customer care, for both Medical and Recreational sales. Cannabis remains an important and effective medicine for thousands of Coloradans, and their dedication to their patients and Medical Members will remain their highest priority. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmplQw5GH8w

Riderflex is a Business Advisory, Staffing and Recruiting firm based in the Greater Denver area. Their core purpose is to help people find professional happiness and match them to company cultures that fit.

While able to handle assignments from any industry, they're experts in Consumer Goods with a focus on Retail, Wholesale, Ecommerce, Apparel, Distribution, Warehousing, Logistics, Horticulture, Furniture, Real Estate, Wine & Spirits and the emerging Cannabis industry.

The job functions they specialize in are: Executives, Management, Sales, Operations, Merchandising, Marketing, Accounting, Human Resources, Purchasing, Production, Design and Buying & Planning.

Since 1989, they've held or managed many of the positions they recruit for.

Riderflex will lower your risk, shorten the recruiting cycle and produce performers that get the results you want.

To learn more about Riderflex and their client list, click here https://www.riderflex.com/clients