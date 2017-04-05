Octet RED96e System The Octet family of products has been an essential tool for customers developing novel therapeutics and biosimilars, providing more efficient and flexible assays for biomolecular characterization.

Pall ForteBio, the market leader in label-free biomolecular interaction analysis across academic research, drug discovery and development, process analytics, and manufacturing quality control today announced the launch of the new Octet RED96e instrument. The new system introduces several key hardware and software features to extend the capabilities of the Octet platform.

“The Octet family of products has been an essential tool for customers developing novel therapeutics and biosimilars, providing more efficient and flexible assays for biomolecular characterization,” said Dominik Arnold, General Manager of Pall ForteBio. “We listened to our customers and are excited to launch the new Octet RED6e instrument with enhanced unattended throughput, assay and sample versatility. Our goal is to deliver innovative products that continually offer higher data quality to improve the outcomes of life science research and development projects.”

The Octet RED96e system detects a diverse range of biomolecules from small molecules to proteins to mammalian cells. The Bio-Layer Interferometry (BLI) technology used in the Octet platform offers a simple Dip and Read™ microfluidics-free approach to biomolecular interaction analysis. The system enables direct detection of specific proteins and other biomolecules — even in complex mixtures and unpurified samples like cell culture supernatants and lysates. The 8 channel Octet RED96e system performs quantitation of 96 samples in 32 minutes, and kinetic screening — on rates (ka), off rates (kd), and dissociation constants (KD) — of 64 samples in 1.5 hours. Assays can now be performed over a wider temperature range of 15-40°C on the Octet RED96e instrument, allowing thermodynamic and kinetics measurements of unstable proteins at lower temperatures, or biologically relevant molecules at physiological temperatures. A new evaporation cover for microplates also allows for greater walk-away run time, with minimal sample evaporation for up to 12 hours. The new Octet Data Analysis HT software version released with the Octet RED96e system brings custom reporting options and multi-experiment analysis that reduces analysis time from hours to minutes for even faster decision-making.

About Pall ForteBio

Pall ForteBio is a division of Pall Life Sciences that provides analytical systems to accelerate biotherapeutic drug discovery and development. These systems facilitate real-time, label-free analysis of biomolecular interactions, providing information on affinity, kinetics and concentration. Pall ForteBio's analytical solutions enable more efficient and accurate characterization of drug candidates, delivering greater value to the drug discovery and development markets.

For more information, visit http://www.fortebio.com.

Or follow us on social media: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. Follow more information visit http://www.pall.com.