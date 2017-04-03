Institute for Crisis Management Releases 2016 Annual Crisis Report

Institute for Crisis Management "Management denial is the biggest excuse organizations have for not being prepared for the inevitable."

“That won’t happen to our company!” “At the Institute for Crisis Management (ICM), we find that management denial is the biggest excuse organizations have for not being prepared for the inevitable,” said Deborah Hileman, CMP, President and CEO. “It is not coincidence that half of organizations don’t have a crisis plan, and that more than half – the unprepared-- will fail within two years after a disaster. Those are startling statistics that can be improved significantly through effective crisis management planning and training.”

The 2016 ICM Annual Crisis Report is a compilation of news and trends and the identification of those industries that were most prone to crisis during the year. Leaders can gain valuable insight on the impact crises have on the organization, the economy and stakeholders. According to the report, the top crisis category in 2016 was mismanagement, followed by discrimination, white collar crime, whistleblowers, consumer activism, workplace violence and cybercrime.

The year’s ten most crisis-prone industries were automotive, pharmaceuticals, food, banking, insurance and financial services, health care, manufacturing, government agencies, transportation and energy.

“Increasing numbers of crises tell us that organizations are no better prepared for crisis than a year ago. The top crisis categories and crisis-prone industries tend to remain fairly consistent from year to year,” she said. Hileman urges leaders to invest in comprehensive crisis communication planning and crisis management training programs to prepare, prevent and mitigate the kinds of crises that impact an organization’s reputation, brand, business and financial performance.

Founded in 1990, the Institute for Crisis Management was one of the first consulting firms in the U.S. to specialize exclusively in crisis management. ICM’s planning, training and consulting services help leaders and organizations through all phases of a crisis, from assessing risks and preparing for them; containing a crisis and mitigating damage with effective communications, learning from the event and seizing opportunities that arise from the crisis.

Visit the ICM website (http://crisisconsultant.com/crisis-intel-reports/annual-crisis-report/) for a free downloadable copy of the report, and to register for the next Crisis Communication Management Certification Course, scheduled for May 2-4 in Tulsa, Okla., and June 12-14 in Louisville, Ky.

