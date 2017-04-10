The “Sailor Moon” franchise is arguably one of the most popular Japanese manga and anime series in the world - with more than 35 million copies sold globally.“Girl Power” is alive and well in 2017 as legions of Sailor Soldiers still look to fight evil in all its forms. In celebration of the 25th Anniversary, the LA MoonFest event is poised to attract hundreds of dedicated fans (ages 21+) to the Doubletree Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo, May 13 & 14. The event is produced by Angry Goat Productions, LLC.

The location of the LA MoonFest event is the stunning rooftop Kyoto Garden atop the Doubletree Hotel, a meticulous half-acre recreation of an ancient Japanese garden in Tokyo built for the 16th Century samurai lord Kiyomasa Kato. Attendees will enjoy mingling among the manicured greenery, cascading waterfalls, and tranquil ponds. There will be a costume contest with $1,000 grand prize, trivia contest, and more. Price for general attendance is $99.99

Special VIP experience upgrades are available for an additional $39.99 ($139.99), which offer visitors priority registration, a VIP swag bag and a private champagne reception in the hotel’s upscale Thousand Cranes room with Sailor Moon-inspired cuisine, where they will be able to meet the series’ celebrity voice actors, get a group photo with the stars and enjoy a private VIP Q&A panel.

Guests Appearing Include: https://youtu.be/JEuw_4k6uEQ

Sandy Fox (Black Lady, Chibiusa)

Robbie Daymond (Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask)

Lex Lang (Edwards)

Cherami Leigh (Mink Aino/Sailor Venus)

Lisle Wilkerson EMCEE and noted Panelists) https://youtu.be/puFNtdGGDds

“This event request was unrelenting,” says Angry Goat Productions Co-founder Jill Jelléy. “After speaking to fans around the country, we were asked to include a unique venue along with food and beverage, a complete departure from the typical Con-scene. So we took these ideas to heart and included them in our production schedule. We are very proud to announce this for our 2017 season. It promises to be an incredible experience for any Sailor Moon aficionado.”

About Sailor Moon:

The SAILOR MOON anime series is inspired by the bestselling manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. In the series, Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation!

About The Event:

The event website can be found here: http://lamoonfest.com/

Fans interested in booking can do so here: https://www.showclix.com/event/la-moonfest

Follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lamoonfest and Twitter @lamoonfest to keep up with our latest updates.

Event Information and Questions:(844) 426-7752

The LA MoonFest fan events are inspired by, not affiliated with, the manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi, nor endorsed by Viz Media, Toei Animation Co., Ltd., and there is also no relation nor connection to ELEVEN ARTS. No infringement of copyright is intended. Images used herein are for publicity purposed only. These are unofficial fan conventions produced by Angry Goat Productions, LLC all rights reserved. Copyright © Angry Goat Productions, LLC