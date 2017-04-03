Character education fosters the development of moral and ethical citizens by teaching them good values. C.M. Rubin (Founder of CMRubinWorld) asked celebrated teachers around the world about the role educators must play in creating kind and compassionate citizens. In addition, the teachers discussed strategies for training and cultivating empathy, mindfulness and a moral compass in every student.

“As educators, we don’t just teach content, we must also teach the ethical behavior that has too long been neglected in society,” says Craig Kemp in Singapore. “All educators (and parents) should understand that we model behavior for students. Morals are most often caught, not taught. What we do is even more important than what we say,” says Vicki Davis in the US. “In a world that is getting more and more overheated, the use of a decent functioning moral compass is getting ever more crucial,” notes Jasper Rijpma in The Netherlands. “The full human potential cannot be understood without the development of strong values and a clear sense of purpose that to be fully human is to refuse all actions and thoughts that reduce our humanity,” says Miriam Mason-Sesay in Sierra Leone. “We have found that mindfulness and drama are specifically great to learn about self-discipline and empathy,” states Elisa Guerra in Mexico.

The Top Global Teacher Bloggers are pioneers and innovators in fields such as technology integration, mathematics coaching, special needs education, science instruction, and gender equity. They have founded schools, written curricula, and led classrooms in 16 different countries. These eminent leaders in education are: Rashmi Kathuria, Jim Tuscano, Craig Kemp, Jasper Rijpma, Elisa Guerra, Pauline Hawkins, Maarit Rossi, Vicki Davis, Miriam Mason-Sesay, Shaelynn Fransworth, Carl Hooker, Adam Steiner, Warren Sparrow, Nadia Lopez, Richard Wells, Joe Fatheree, Kazuya Takahashi, and Abeer Qunaibi.

The mission of CMRubinWorld is to ask the important questions, share the most innovative ideas and ultimately be a bridge builder between the past and the future of learning.

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a highly regarded trailblazer in the renaissance of 21st century education, and occupies a widely respected place in the pulse of key issues facing every nation and the collective future of all children. It connects today’s top thought leaders with a diverse global audience of parents, students and educators. Its highly readable platform allows for discourse concerning our highest ideals and the sustainable solutions we must engineer to achieve them. C. M. Rubin has produced hundreds of interviews and articles discussing an extensive array of topics under a singular vision: when it comes to the world of children, there is always more work to be done.

