Aircraft Interior Expo 2017: Reflex Photonics is leading the IFES Market with new SNAP12 high-performance transceiver.

Share Article

Major aircraft companies looking for the best signal quality and bandwidth in their in-flight entertainment systems turn to the SNAP12 embedded transceiver for its ability to distribute the highest quality content at blazing speed.

SNAP12 transmitter and receiver

Luis Perez, Sales Engineer, says: “The SNAP12 is the only solution that offers the best signal quality with no latency for the increasingly demanding IFES features such as Wi-Fi and cell phone support.

(PRWEB)

Reflex Photonics, a leader in optical interconnects for IFES, has extended the quality and performance of the SNAP12 product family up to 75G in both commercial and industrial grade (−40°C to 85°C). This improved performance can extend the life of existing EVOP system and improve the performance at no extra cost for airliner. These modules underwent extensive testing to meet requirements for harsh environments. The Reflex’s SNAP12 are 100% compatible with the industry standards.

SNAP12 are 12 channel parallel optical modules with a standard chassis mount MPO interface. They are self-contained electrical-to-optical converters requiring no internal fiber management or handling.

In addition, SNAP12 brings fault tolerance, reduces weight, and offers EMI/EMC and lightning tolerance over copper interconnects. Reflex Photonics also keeps improving the SNAP12 performance with the planned development of a 120G version.“

Note that Reflex Photonics representatives will be available for meetings at Aircraft Interior Expo in Hamburg Germany. Please go to our website to book appointments.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Jean-François Cyr
Reflex Photonics Inc.
+1 418 580 3815
Email >
Reflex Photonics
Like >
Reflex Photonics | The Light on Board Company

Follow us on
Visit website