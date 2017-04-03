SNAP12 transmitter and receiver Luis Perez, Sales Engineer, says: “The SNAP12 is the only solution that offers the best signal quality with no latency for the increasingly demanding IFES features such as Wi-Fi and cell phone support.

Reflex Photonics, a leader in optical interconnects for IFES, has extended the quality and performance of the SNAP12 product family up to 75G in both commercial and industrial grade (−40°C to 85°C). This improved performance can extend the life of existing EVOP system and improve the performance at no extra cost for airliner. These modules underwent extensive testing to meet requirements for harsh environments. The Reflex’s SNAP12 are 100% compatible with the industry standards.

SNAP12 are 12 channel parallel optical modules with a standard chassis mount MPO interface. They are self-contained electrical-to-optical converters requiring no internal fiber management or handling.

In addition, SNAP12 brings fault tolerance, reduces weight, and offers EMI/EMC and lightning tolerance over copper interconnects. Reflex Photonics also keeps improving the SNAP12 performance with the planned development of a 120G version.“

Note that Reflex Photonics representatives will be available for meetings at Aircraft Interior Expo in Hamburg Germany. Please go to our website to book appointments.