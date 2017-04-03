Optical Speed Gates Improve operations, save money on paper badges, and automate entry management.

Building Intelligence Inc. with Orion Entrance Control will be demonstrating the use of QR code through turnstiles at ISC WEST 2017 April 5-7. Booth #16135 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV.

As a cloud to mobile solution, SV3 eliminates expensive paper badges and speeds entry through the turnstile while delivering critical data and reports to clients. Shorter lines for quicker entry. Superior security and critical reporting features in sync with the technologies of Orion Entrance Control and Building Intelligence combine to save clients time and money.

After identifying the visitor, Building Intelligence’s SV3 issues a credential by SMS, and visitors with their phones can quickly enter into a secure area either by SMS invitation and/or at the reception desk. SV3 will send an email or text message with a QR code that is specific to the individual, the time, and the location for use at a kiosk or at a turnstile. The QR code serves as a temporary credential that can be programmed for one time use, multiple days, or until expired.

QR codes are more practical than standard barcodes because they can store (and digitally present) much more data, including URL links, geo coordinates, and text. The other key feature of QR Codes is that instead of requiring a chunky hand-held scanner for scanning, a smartphone can scan the QR code. This allows SV3®Mobile to provide smartphone entry management to allow a concierge to check a QR code, check a driver’s license, and issue a QR code by SMS to a visitor’s smartphone for access.

SV3®Visitor is a terrific way to provide a valuable risk mitigation strategy. "SV3 Visitor improves the look and operation of a lobby,” says Building Intelligence’s CEO Jeffrey Friedman. “By utilizing existing technologies, and a well thought out operation, our integrator partners can bring a lot of value to their clients through an implementation of QR codes. By utilizing smartphones, self-entry kiosk, and QR-ready turnstiles, clients are saving money on paper badges, reducing lines in the lobby, and automating entry management.”

CEO Steve Caroselli from Orion Entrance Control Inc. agreed, “Our clients want a streamlined reliable process, something that we know will work to provide a better experience to not only visitors but everyone who goes though our turnstiles. We see the use of QR codes, biometric and new RFID products all supporting a better overall integrated access control solution. Orion, with its partnership with Building Intelligence Inc., is taking another step in the direction of bringing great technology to our clients.”

About Orion Entrance Control, Inc.

Headquartered in New Hampshire, Orion Entrance Control, Inc., is an American manufacturer of robust turnstile and entrance control solutions. Supported with the latest in beam scanning optical detection and Infinity remote lane software and security integrations, Orion’s line of turnstile products is customized to deliver the perfect solution for any-sized deployment in architecturally-pleasing, high-quality finishes. Found on Autodesk Seek, Orion’s award-winning products proudly display the ETL and CSA markings, with compliance to UL 2593 and CE.

About Building Intelligence Inc.

Building Intelligence is a software company providing innovative technology solutions for security practitioners and facility operators to manage visitors, vehicles and vendors. Building Intelligence's applications are uniquely positioned to improve operations and lower the risk associated with the management of visitors and vendors as they enter on foot through the front door or in a vehicle at the loading dock or parking area. The modular solution set is being widely adopted in many major metropolitan markets and being sold, deployed and supported by an authorized security systems integrator channel with expertise in the identity and access management domain.

