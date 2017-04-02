Gautam Sashittal, CEO, DMCC 2017 is likely to be an interesting year for precious metals, given shifting geopolitical sentiments. DPMC provides key industry stakeholders a platform to connect and strengthen relations.

DMCC, the authority on trade, enterprise and commodities in Dubai has today announced the key speakers and experts who will address participants of the sixth annual edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC). The conference is set to explore challenges and opportunities facing the precious metals sector across key markets including China, India, Middle East and Turkey.

The two-day event, taking place on 9th – 10th April at the Address Hotel, Dubai Marina will welcome speakers and attendees from around the globe, including London Metal Exchange and DGCX.

Held under the theme of ‘Connecting Markets and the New Era of Global Trade’, the event will bring together miners, investors, engineers, asset managers and professional services representatives from across the precious metals sector to explore the industry’s most pertinent topics. The discussions will focus on how shifting geopolitics will impact the trade flows of precious metals. The panels and workshops that will take place across the two days will look at various topics including the importance of branding in the global precious metals industry, applications of the global Shariah standard in gold, implications of taxation for gold in global hubs and the dawn of a new era in the global bullion industry.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director, Commodities, DMCC, said: “With Dubai as a leading hub for the gold and precious metals trade, DPMC provides key industry stakeholders a platform to connect and strengthen relationships across the value chain at a crucial time. It is encouraging to see a high calibre of organisations assemble to provide context to the discussions and contribute to what we are sure will be insightful and thought-provoking conversations. The ultimate outcome is to prepare participants to navigate what will be an interesting year for the precious metals industry, a market worth over $300 billion globally, given shifting geopolitical sentiments.”

In line with Dubai’s focus on innovation, the morning of the first day will focus on the future for precious metals and the new era of the bullion industry, including master classes in technology innovations in the industry, such as the role of 3D printing in jewellery manufacturing and understanding Blockchain. Representatives from GCoin and The Royal Mint will lead discussions around how Blockchain works and supports transparency and efficiency for responsible sourcing, as well as its application in live transactions. The dawn of a new era in the global bullion industry will also be the theme of another dedicated panel session, with discussions facilitated by representatives from Sharps Pixley, London Metal Exchange, and Ekaterinburg Non-Ferrous Metals Processing Plant.

A hot topic will also be the new global Shariah standard in gold, with a panel dedicated to the phenomenon, moderated by Gerhard Schubert, Founder and Managing Consultant, Schubert Commodities Consultancy DMCC. Participants will include representatives from Amanie Advisors, Emirates NBD, and Bank Lombard Odier & Co. It is worth mentioning that the World Gold Council was behind the launch of the standard in collaboration with The Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) in December 2016. The Standard deals with the Shariah rulings for gold in its various forms and categories, the Shariah parameters for gold transactions and the rulings for gold-based financial products in institutions.

Dutta concluded, “By capitalising on the Emirate’s geographic position, sophisticated infrastructure, and regulatory standards, DMCC has connected markets between the East and the West. We look forward to continuing to work collectively with the industry to support the growth of this sector, and strongly believe that the events like DPMC go a long way towards this goal.”

For more details on the event and to view the conference agenda, please visit: http://www.dpmc.ae/.