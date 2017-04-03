Crescent Harbor Adds New Troy Lighting Products to its Online Store

Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (http://www.crescentharbor.com/) announced today that the company has expanded its online store with products from Troy Lighting.

“We’re very excited about adding these products from Troy Lighting simply because Troy Lighting strives to produce interior and exterior lighting products that are unique in the marketplace,” said Tim Fossett, spokesman for Crescent Harbor, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

Fossett went on to point out that Crescent Harbor Lighting will feature four new products from Troy Lighting in its online store. The first product is the Troy Lighting F4736 Idlewild Interior Led Hanging, which is 40 feet wide and 23 and half inches in height. This unique product features glassware with a frosted safety glass lens. Sporting hand-worked iron and aluminum, it has an aviation gray and vintage aluminum finish.

The second product is the Troy Lighting B9992 Morgan Interior Sconce, a product from the Morgan Collection, is clear glass that includes a mirror back plate. Featuring caned-base lamping, the Morgan Interior Sconce, is a sure delight for any room.

The third newly added product is the Troy Lighting F4905 Murphy Interior Hanging. As one of the finest pieces from the Murphy Collection, the Murphy Interior Hanging product, equips those who purchase it with a hand-blown seeded glass product with a unique vintage iron that features a manila rope rustic wood finish.

The fourth product in which customers can take advantage of is the Troy Lighting F4705 Fly Boy Interior Hanging, a unique Fly Boy Collection product that has 10 aircraft cable suspension with brass and aluminum hand-worked iron metalwork. This unique product also features antique silver with vintage aluminum and aged brass.

“As you can see from the four newly added products from Troy Lighting, that any of its outdoor lanterns are being used in interior applications because the styles are so refreshing,” Fossett said.

When it comes to the quality of Troy Lighting’s products, Fossett said Troy Lighting’s hand-forged iron, hand applied finishes, glass and shades that compliment, the style are primary ingredients in Troy Lighting’s products.

“It’s an honor for us to feature products from a company like Troy Lighting, a company that has a long-standing history of taking great pride in its engineering and inspection standards that ensure a quality product.”

For more information, please visit http://www.crescentharbor.com/newtroy

About Crescent Harbor Lighting

Crescent Harbor Lighting is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

The company specializes in a high-touch customer service approach to retailing lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and other related items.

