MPSF Speaker Series Brings Exceptional 2017-2018 Line-Up to Bay Area

MPSF Speaker Series has announced its exciting 2017-2018 speaker line-up to a subscriber community of over 8500 Bay Area citizens. As has been the tradition of the Speaker Series, now entering its 28th season, the speakers have been selected to present a range of ideas, opinion and perspective to the discriminating audiences of the San Francisco Bay Area.

“MPSF is excited to bring eight compelling speakers to our audiences, all of whom are thought leaders in their areas of expertise,” said Jim Weil, President of MPSF Speaker Series. “As this is a time when world events are driven by new leaders and challenging global issues, our upcoming speakers will be addressing those issues as context for how the future of our planet evolves.”

The 2017-2018 Series will feature two well-known world leaders, journalists with resumes covering over 140 countries of the world on topics from war zone realities to U.S. presidential elections, and political commentators offering ways to transition the partisan discourse of our country. Turning away from politics, a top U.S. cyber security expert who now shares her expertise on our television screens, and one of America’s true space heroes will round out the season.

Subscriptions for the 2017-2018 Speaker Series are available online now at http://www.speakerseries.net. Pricing includes all eight speakers at one of three venues: Marin Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael, The Paramount Theater in Oakland, and the San Mateo Performing Arts Center

The 2017-2018 MPSF series brings these outstanding leaders in their fields to the MPSF stage:

General Martin Dempsey

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Obama, awarded honors from all four branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and one of Time’s top 100 influential world leaders.

Robin Wright

Award-winning journalist, Fellow at the U.S. Institute of Peace and acclaimed author of books covering the Middle East, Iran and Islam.

Common Ground: Bob Beckel & Cal Thomas

Political Analysts known for USA Today’s “Common Ground” Column, co-authors of Common Ground: How to Stop the Partisan War That is Destroying America,” political opposites bridging the partisan divide.

Ian Bremmer

“Global political economy has no sharper or more prescient analyst…” Bremmer is adviser to leading executives, diplomats and heads of state worldwide.

Theresa Payton

Former White House CIO and Cyber security Authority, Star of “Hunted” - bringing real-world insights to tackling the perils of the cyber-underworld.

Captain Scott Kelly

A true American hero and foremost space pioneer, storyteller of an Epic Year in Space with a challenge - “choose to do the hard things.”

The RT Honorable David Cameron

Former UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, led the UK economy out of crisis, and authorized the Brexit vote, which is changing the face of Europe.

Anderson Cooper

Award-winning journalist known the world over for in-depth global reporting and political and election coverage, 13-time Emmy award-winner and best-selling author.

About MPSF Speaker Series

The Peninsula, Oakland and Marin Speaker Series offer the best of today’s thought leaders to their respective communities in separate, but identical, subscription-based series of speakers each season running September through April. In an open, unbiased forum for the exchange of ideas and intellectual enrichment of the community, inspiring speakers cover an exciting range of topics. The largest community speaker series in America, MPSF Speaker Series is dedicated to providing the highest quality lecture experiences with personal touch service for our subscribing members.