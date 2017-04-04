Crafter Software Announces New Customer Win in Technology Sector

Crafter Software, an award-winning provider of Web content management system software that drives high performance, personalized digital experiences, today announced that it has been selected by a world-leading provider of innovative technology products to transform the enterprise's internal content management system capabilities and power next generation digital experiences for its employees and value-added reseller partners.

The project, which is now underway, will completely overhaul the enterprise's digital capabilities to collaborate and engage with internal employees, external partners, and select contributors. To deliver on these objectives, Crafter Software is working with the enterprise's senior IT staff to develop a new content management solution that will enhance the user experience and provide user-friendly tools and a centralized location to manage important marketing and technical digital assets.

“Our new customer is a world-class provider of innovative technology products and wants to align its digital strategy more closely with its high-quality reputation," said Russ Danner, Vice President of Products. "This project has allowed Crafter Software to flex its muscles and show how we can help our clients with their digital transformations. Crafter Software will deliver a modern digital framework that will help the organization better accomplish its goals. It just goes to show that even the most technology-savvy enterprises need to invest in modern technology solutions like Crafter CMS."

About Crafter Software

Crafter Software enables the creation of rich and engaging websites, mobile applications, and multi-channel digital experiences. Available both in the cloud and on-premise, Crafter Software’s solutions are based on the award-winning Crafter CMS open source project, which was built from the ground up as a modern platform for creating more relevant Web and mobile experiences through targeted delivery of personalized content. Serving as the lynchpin between enterprise systems and end users, Crafter’s solutions enable marketing, sales and support teams to author and manage content while harvesting analytics and data-driven insights to deliver engaging experiences across all digital channels - the Web, mobile, social, virtual reality, and more. Learn more at http://craftersoftware.com and http://craftercloud.io.