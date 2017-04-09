Lesley Zoromski providing folks with an understanding of basic dog body language can be an important first defense in keeping children safer

Popular Bay Area dog trainer and former child educator Lesley Zoromski announced today the official launch of Stop, Look & Paws™ the first product to debut from her newly created company, Kids-n-K9s LLC™. Developed to assist parents, educators and fellow dog trainers in teaching basic dog body language to children, Stop, Look & Paws™ is a hands-on learning activity for children ages 4 and up.

"As an adult, I've been very fortunate to pursue two passions--teaching young children and training dogs. With the release of Stop, Look & Paws™ I want to share the knowledge I've gained from that experience in a way that promotes safer interactions between kids and dogs. For me, that's the overriding goal," says Ms. Zoromski.

The product introduction is timely given statistics that show an increase in the number of households with dogs. According to the 2015-2016 National Pet Owners Survey there are now over 54 million dog-owning households. At the same time, a troubling picture is emerging regarding the number of dog bites that occur annually, the most typical victims and circumstances of the dog bite. The Humane Society reports that approximately 4.7 million dog bites occur annually and that over 51% of victims are children. The Center for Disease Control further reports that approximately 61% of dog bites happen at home or in a familiar place.

"I find the reality that these statistics point to as utterly unacceptable. I also know that providing folks with an understanding of basic dog body language can be an important first defense in keeping children safer," added Ms. Zoromski.

In honor of National Dog Bite Prevention Week, April 9-15, Ms. Zoromski will be making the activity available to Petaluma area educators free of charge.

Despite the seriousness of the overall goal, Zoromski does not want the learning to be fear-based. In fact, she has designed Stop, Look & Paws™ specifically to address how children learn best--in an interactive way with an emphasis on having fun.

Currently available for purchase on the company's website, Stop, Look & Paws™ is also anticipated to be in major pet retail chains sometime in 2018. Suggested retail price for the activity is $14.95.

About Kids-n-K9s

Kids-n-K9's is an educational company dedicated to developing tools to improve safe interactions between children and dogs. The company was founded in 2016 by child educator and noted dog trainer Lesley Zoromski. The educational board game activity Stop, Look & Paws™ is the first product to be rolled out under the Kids-n-K9s brand. Additional products are scheduled to follow in 2017 and include both traditional and digital learning activities. All Kids-n-K9s educational materials are created to help families improve child/dog safety.

For more information visit: http://www.kids-n-k9s.com