CREATE, COLLABORATE, RADIATE

The Embermine platform will give everyday people the power of creating, negotiating, and utilizing smart contracts in a manner that is intuitive and clear, while having the platform generate the complicated code required to create a custom smart contract and install it to the blockchain is enormous.

“Technology is the binding thread that holds us together in the increasing interconnectedness of the world,” says James Drake, C.E.O. of Embermine. “Whenever technology has become more readily available to those who never had access to it previously, there is an opportunity for huge leaps in innovation and creativity. By softening the dividing line between technology for the tech-elite and technology for the masses, we have leveled the playing field, ensuring everyone the opportunity to contribute.”

Embermine’s development is through a concerted effort to use its own philosophy of collaboration to bring it to life. Dedicated to an open-source development track, and by nurturing technical and philosophical partnerships with key organizations and thought leaders in areas such as blockchain development, smart contracts, identity protection, IP law, and digital distribution, Embermine will be more than just one idea by one company. It will be many ideas from many companies, fused with the common purpose of bringing people closer together with technology, not driving them apart.

A full white paper discussing Embermine’s development objectives and challenges, blockchain protocol, and crowdsale specifics have been released to the public on the company’s website.