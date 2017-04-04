The Admin Toolbox Solution Pack provides administrator users with system usage insight. We wanted a way to deliver highly valuable ITFM solutions to our customers faster and more frequently than ever before. And we have achieved this with the Digital Fuel Accelerated Solutions Platform.

Digital Fuel today announced updates to its Financial Intelligence product with a unique platform that makes it faster and easier to deploy new and enhanced IT Financial Management (ITFM) solutions. The Accelerated Solutions Platform for Financial Intelligence makes it possible for Digital Fuel and customers to release new ITFM solutions faster than ever before. With the Accelerated Solutions Platform (ASP), cost models, dashboards, reports, business logic, data processing, user interface components and data adapters can be packaged into consumable Solution Packs. Solution Packs can be quickly imported using the Accelerated Solution Platform.

“We wanted a way to deliver highly valuable ITFM solutions to our customers faster and more frequently than ever before. And we have achieved this with the Accelerated Solutions Platform,” said Brett Arnott, Digital Fuel’s Director of Product Management and Product Marketing. “We also put the same agility in the hands of our customers by making the Accelerated Solutions Platform available within the Financial Intelligence product. Users can quickly configure powerful ITFM solutions using the Accelerated Solutions Platform. Where other ITFM solutions require expensive customizations to meet unique needs, the Accelerated Solution Platform provides manageable and obvious configuration features.”

With the Accelerated Solutions Platform Digital Fuel can offer new ITFM solutions more often. Each Solution Pack can consist of the core elements for an ITFM solution, including data adapters for collecting data, logic for processing data and UI elements for a rich user experience. Cost Models can also be included in Solution Packs for the fastest way to leverage proven modeling practices.

The Accelerated Solutions Platform includes powerful graphical configuration tools that are available to users in the Designer. With the Designer, users can create new ITFM solutions that can be as simple as summarizing some data and presenting it in a report, or as strategic as an IT performance scorecard using data from Digital Fuel and external sources.

Included in the Accelerated Solution Platform is two critical features; the import and export feature and the self-documentation feature. The import and export feature makes it easy to install Solution Packs created by Digital Fuel, and to promote Solution Packs created by users from pre-production to production. The self-documentation feature automates documenting solutions created with the Accelerated Solutions Platform so that knowledge of the solution can be easily transferred.

In celebration of the Accelerated Solutions Platform, Digital Fuel has included a Solution Pack in this release called the Admin Toolbox. The Admin Toolbox demonstrates the flexibility and power of the Accelerated Solutions Platform. With the Admin Toolbox, administrator users can see at a glance system usage and configuration metrics like database usage trends and the number of active and inactive reports.

Additional features in Digital Fuel v8.6 include:



Cost Model quality management with new Cost Model Assurance features

Support for automated billing data collection from AWS

AWS spend tracking dashboard

Improved data quality management with new Data Assurance features

Color coding for objects in the cost model based on configurable categories

Link highlighting when hovering over objects in the cost model

Manual data upload tracker makes it faster and easier to manage data collection that is not automated

Configurable data quality event types and severities make it easy to align data governance to the specific needs of IT Finance

Time based filtering to easily review past and present data quality

Available from 31st March 2017.

Existing customers can contact Digital Fuel support to discuss eligibility for update.

New customers can get more information and contact sales by visiting http://www.digitalfuel.com

Digital Fuel is an IT Business management (ITBM) tool that provides transparency and control over the costs of cloud environments and quality of IT services. With Digital Fuel, businesses can optimize costs and sourcing across internal virtual infrastructure/private cloud and public cloud. Infrastructure teams use Digital Fuel to understand the costs of supplying private and public cloud environments, while CIOs and IT executives can understand the costs of supplying IT services. To learn more about Digital Fuel, visit http://www.digitalfuel.com

