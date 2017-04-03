Cloud Security Alliance to Host Inaugural Summit in Boston

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced that the CSA Boston Chapter is hosting the first annual CSA Boston Summit April 5, 2017 at the Newton Marriott in Newton, MA.

The forum will focus on accelerating business through secure cloud adoption and attendees will learn how workloads in the cloud can be as or even more secure than whatever traditionally lived comfortably behind the perimeter. Registration for the event is currently open: https://csacongress.org/event/summit-boston-2017/#registration.

The inaugural event will feature presentations by:



Nathan McBride, CIO, AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Paul Brassil, VP of IT, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

--Topic: Blockchain



John Yeoh, Director of Research, Cloud Security Alliance

--Topic: 2017 CSA Research Initiatives



JD Sherry, VP & GM, Cloud Security & Strategy, Optiv

--Topic: Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Running a Cloud-Powered Business With Greater Security

The full agenda is available online. For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://csacongress.org/event/summit-boston-2017/.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at http://www.cloudsecurityalliance.org and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

Media Contact:

Kari Walker for the CSA

ZAG Communications

703.928.9996

kari(at)zagcommunictions.com