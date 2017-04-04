You may know The Savings Bank Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts (SBLI) as the company that has provided generations of families with affordable, dependable life insurance and annuities. Now, SBLI is going above and beyond by offering a product to customers which they can use long after they’ve purchased their coverage.

SBLI has partnered with LegacyShield to give customers a subscription to a state-of-the-art legacy planning platform. This secure tool will allow families to not only keep track of their financial lives but also easily share information with their loved ones. Its intuitive design helps subscribers organize valuable documents, financial information, photos, videos, stories, and final wishes in one secure location. Subscribers can plan and create their legacy and life story, leaving messages for their family as well as an organized roadmap of all assets – personal and financial.

According to Michael Babikian, President and CEO of LegacyShield, “The LegacyShield platform was designed to allow both financial service companies and advisors to better help their clients in planning their legacy in a world that is transforming from an analog one to a digital one. It is great to work with a forward-thinking life insurance company like SBLI where the leadership team is passionate about helping their customers through their entire life journey and not just providing a product.”

SBLI is offering this robust product to customers because too often beneficiaries don’t know what assets are left to them. There are many cases of heirs not receiving their inheritances, which negates the reason for buying the product in the first place. To avoid this, subscribers simply log their assets within LegacyShield. They’ll no longer have to worry that their family won’t get what’s been left to them.

“Our job at SBLI is to provide families with financial security,” said SBLI President and CEO James A. Morgan. “Offering affordable, dependable life insurance is part of the solution. The other part is making sure families receive the benefits they are entitled to. LegacyShield can help make sure this will happen.”

Subscribers can input all policies and assets they own, regardless of where they were purchased. They’ll also have access to an exclusive marketplace of discounted services to aid in the legacy planning journey.

About SBLI

Conceived by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, Savings Bank Life Insurance was established in Massachusetts in 1907. SBLI is currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia, and is a leading provider of affordable, dependable life insurance. For more information about SBLI, visit http://www.sbli.com or call 1-888-438-7254.

