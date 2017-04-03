It’s a dream come true to design for Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman," said Her Universe Founder Ashley Eckstein. "Three characters that I love so much!

Her Universe, the leading fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand, and actress and ultimate fangirl Ashley Eckstein, shine the spotlight on DC fangirls and officially announce the first-ever DC activewear collection. The announcement, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), on behalf of DC Entertainment, and with Kohl’s, a leader in juniors licensed activewear, marks the first time ever that Her Universe has designed a collection inspired by the world’s most iconic DC Super Heroes—Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman. Her Universe has created a fashion forward line available exclusively in Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com April 3.

“Fans have been asking me to design DC fashion for a while now,” said actress and Her Universe Founder Ashley Eckstein. “I’m honored to be a part of the DC family as the voice of Cheetah in DC Super Hero Girls, and this collaboration became inevitable, as it has been in the works for some time. It’s a dream come true to design for Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman, three characters that I love so much!”

Her Universe has teamed up with Kohl’s to create a fashion forward line available exclusively in Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com April 3rd, which includes sports bras, tank tops, tees, jackets, shorts and leggings available in juniors and plus sizes. Price point of the collection is $24 to $55. The Wonder Woman collection is landing in stores in May in celebration of the new Wonder Woman movie opening June 2.

Eckstein, inspired by Wonder Woman, wanted to encourage young women to embrace their warrior spirit and has created a promotional campaign that will be launching with the collection’s release. Using the hashtag #HerUniverseAtKohls, these subtle reminders encourage fangirls to be like these iconic DC characters in their everyday life:

Wonder Woman: I am Wonder Woman

Batman: I am the Knight

Superman: I am strength

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ashley, once again, to bring DC’s most iconic Super Heroes to ‘Her’ Universe,” said Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “This all-new activewear collection is inspired by Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman, and is for everyone who wants to exude their inner Super Hero, show off their strength and power, and just have some fun.”

Eckstein has also created three 5-minute quick and easy workout videos inspired by each character to train like Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman. No experience or equipment necessary.

Batman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yxuRFBPHJ8

Superman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9ZFnVVaWUw

Wonder Woman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BehiThtzUE4

For more information and to purchase the new Her Universe Wonder Woman/Batman/Superman activewear collection visit Kohls.com and Kohl’s stores. The complete Wonder Woman collection is available online now and in Kohl’s stores May 1.

About Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman hits movie theaters around the world when Gal Gadot returns as the title character in the epic action adventure Wonder Woman. Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Patty Jenkins directs the film from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg, story by Zack Snyder & Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston. Joining Gadot in the cast are Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya. The film is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Richard Suckle, with Stephen Jones, Geoff Johns, Wesley Coller Jon Berg and Rebecca Steel Roven serving as executive producers.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, an Atlas Entertainment/Cruel and Unusual production, Wonder Woman. The film is scheduled for release on June 2, 2017, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. wonderwomanfilm com

About Her Universe

Her Universe was launched in 2010 by actress and entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein. Her Universe markets to female sci-fi and fantasy fans by developing and producing collections of female-centered apparel and accessories for such licenses as Star Wars, Doctor Who, Marvel, and Studio Ghibli. You can learn more about Her Universe and purchase the current line of fangirl apparel and accessories by going to http://www.heruniverse.com and by following Eckstein & Her Universe on Facebook (facebook.com/HerUniverse) and Twitter (twitter.com/HerUniverse). Her Universe is a stand-alone subsidiary of Hot Topic, Inc.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

All DC characters and elements are trademarks of and © DC Comics.

