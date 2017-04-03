Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, will be exhibiting at North America’s broadest automation event Automate 2017, being held April 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

Automate is the premier automation solutions event in North America, offering an in-depth overview of the industry. The event attracts thousands of visitors from around the world and features the latest cutting-edge robotics, vision, motion control, and related technologies. As a global leader in automation technology, Datalogic will have an extensive display in booth 1425.

New this year is the complete ID Beyond Bar Code demonstration. This all-in-one solution will feature the latest identification technology, machine vision solutions, sensors and safety products. An integrated live demo bottling application reveals the power of Datalogic products in a realistic bottling line. Stop by booth 1425 to discover how Datalogic ID Beyond Bar Code makes traceability easy.

The booth will feature multiple, cutting-edge live demonstrations showcasing products and solutions focused on automation and robotics:



Matrix 120TM – ultra-compact industrial 2D imager – perfect for traceability and label detection

Leading-edge machine vision technology for object recognition

Laser marking solutions for traceability

DL-Axist™ PDA – a robust, industrial strength PDA with Android™ suited for inside and outside the four walls

PowerScan™ area imager – robust handheld reader with rugged mechanics for industrial applications

Learn more about the Pattern Identification Tool, a revolutionary and unrivalled pattern matching tool by playing a hand of blackjack. This tool’s state-of-the-art patented algorithm is able to effectively identify thousands of different objects according to the object’s appearance and package graphics. It deals effectively with random positions, orientation and distance even when partially occluded or damaged.

On Wednesday, April 5, Bradley Weber, Application and Engineering Leader & Product Specialist with Datalogic, will speak during the ‘Automating Warehousing and Logistics Operations’ session. Mr. Weber’s topic is ‘A New Method for Intelligent Package Identification and Location.’ The session will begin at 3:00 PM in N230a at McCormick Place.

Learn from our experienced sales and technical team how your vision becomes our inspiration.

Datalogic will also be exhibiting at ProMat in the South Hall in Booth 1034.

