Terbium Labs Sees Industry Award Boon in First Quarter

Terbium Labs, the company behind Matchlight, the world’s first fully private, fully automated data intelligence system, has finished a strong first quarter marked by rapid growth and industry recognition. The company has been honored for its product innovation and unique approach to information security, receiving three top industry awards and named a finalist in two categories for the prestigious SC Media Excellence Awards.

Terbium Labs was a Silver Winner in the category of Best Security Startup of the Year by the 13th Annual Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards. The company also won Innovator of the Year by the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland and Most Innovative Threat Intelligence Solution by Cyber Defense Magazine. Terbium Labs was selected as a finalist in two categories for the highly competitive SC Media 2017 Excellence awards: Rookie Security Company of the Year and Best Fraud Detection Solution.

Terbium Labs announced the general availability of Matchlight in September 2016 – the first data intelligence platform capable of finding stolen data on the dark web in a fully private manner. With the GA announcement, Terbium Labs has made Matchlight available via a user-friendly web interface or API, making it fast and easy for businesses of all sizes to begin monitoring their most critical data. In this short amount of time, the company has quickly grabbed the attention of security teams at leading businesses and government organizations, offering much-needed private, proactive and automated breach detection that’s both affordable and reliable. Matchlight has been deployed to monitor employee personal information, customer information, sensitive intellectual property, and even source code.

"It's been a remarkable six months for Terbium Labs. We are so proud to receive these awards and to be recognized by our peers for product excellence and innovation," said Danny Rogers, CEO and Co-Founder of Terbium Labs. "We are an organization committed to helping our customers minimize the damage and risk caused data breaches, fraud, and theft. These awards further validate our unique approach to information security, one that's automated, actionable, and affordable for all."

Terbium Labs protects organizations from relentless attempts to steal data for personal, monetary, or political gain. Offering continuous, private, and proactive monitoring of critical data, Terbium Labs enables companies to better manage risk in a dynamic business environment and keep high-value data safe. Matchlight, Terbium Labs’ data intelligence system, automatically alerts companies when elements of their data appear in unexpected places on the dark web. With Matchlight, companies avoid the uncertainty and delays inherent in waiting for third parties to discover and report data breaches, helping to dramatically reduce the cost of a data breach while keeping customer trust and loyalty intact. Learn more about Terbium Labs' automated, affordable and actionable approach to information security by visiting terbiumlabs.com or follow us on Twitter @TerbiumLabs.

