CloudLinux CEO Igor Seletskiy Joins Expert Panels at HostingCon Global

CloudLinux, the leading OS developer for web hosting, announced today their CEO is joining two panel discussions at the global HostingCon event taking place in Los Angeles, California on April 3-6, 2017.

Upsell Strategies and Pitfalls

Wednesday, April 05, 2017: 10:00 am, Room: 408B

As technology advances, infrastructure upgrades are made resulting in the need to switch equipment to which customers are accustomed. Join industry experts as they discuss options and challenges customers have when upgrading, why they become frustrated with these upgrades, and what providers can do to satisfy customer needs, increase revenues, and decrease upgrade headaches without investing in new tools. The panel will cover: challenges of upselling customers from shared hosting to VPS; issues and barriers when upselling to VPS; how to avoid losing customers after an upgrade; different upsell strategies, their benefits, and pitfalls.

Panelists include:

Wouter de Vries, CEO, Patchman B.V.

Aaron Phillips, CBO, cPanel

Rodney Giles, President, Hosting Holdings LLC

Igor Seletskiy, CEO, CloudLinux

Dakota Graves, Community Manager, i2Coalition (Moderator)

Hacking in Hosting

Wednesday, 04/05/2017: 3:15 pm, Room: Exhibit Hall Education Room

Join security experts from the hosting industry as they discuss the security of the hosting environments, the most common ways servers get hacked, and how to best deal with these hacks. The panel will cover: how hackers get in; why hackers hack and what for; tell tale signs of the hack; what to do to harden the servers; typical customer mistakes; what to do once you are hacked.

Panelists include:

Steven Ciaburri, CEO, Rack911

Arleen Hess, Sr. Manager, Digital Crimes Unit, GoDaddy

David Snead, Board and Public Policy Working Group Chair, i2Coalition

Igor Seletskiy, CEO, CloudLinux

Dakota Graves, Community Manager, i2Coalition (Moderator)

Recently, CloudLinux announced the release of Imunify360, the all-in-one, automated security product powered by the herd immunity and artificial intelligence. It protects Linux VPS, dedicated, and shared servers from digital attacks.

To learn more about HostingCon Global, the sessions, and to register for the event, visit http://global.hostingcon.com/.

About CloudLinux

CloudLinux is on a mission to make Linux secure, stable, and profitable. With more than 4,000 customers and partners, including LiquidWeb and Dell, and more than 100,000 product installations, CloudLinux combines in-depth technical knowledge of hosting, kernel development, and open source with unique client care expertise.