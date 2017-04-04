Terri Lewis, ‎Digital & Technology Director at Caterpillar is a keynote presenter. Augmented reality is one of the technological developments – like the industrial Internet of Things – surrounding the digitalization of manufacturing.

Keynoting this year’s Automation Conference & Expo is a presentation that offers a real-world look at augmented reality – a technology that has captured imaginations and headlines in recent years. From industrial and military applications to medical use, brand marketing, entertainment and even driverless cars, the potential for augmented reality (AR) is seemingly unlimited. On May 23 in Chicago, Digital and Technology Director at Caterpillar, Terri Lewis, will explain how one of the world’s best known heavy equipment manufacturers is using AR for maintenance and repair.

In industrial applications augmented reality data is often delivered via head mounted displays, eyeglasses or handheld devices. At Caterpillar, AR guides professionals through machinery troubleshooting and repair, instantly dispensing data that was traditionally only available via equipment manuals. AR also benefits the less experienced worker, “augmenting” his or her knowledge to enable success with the task at hand.

Comments Automation World Director of Content and conference program architect, David Greenfield: “Augmented reality is one of the technological developments – like the industrial Internet of Things – surrounding the digitalization of manufacturing. It’s fitting that our keynote presenter will address how this technology is adding value today at one of the world’s leading manufacturers. We’re excited to have Terri Lewis on board to help us launch our 2017 event.”

Also presenting at this year’s conference are other well-known industrial companies including BMW, BP and Snyder’s-Lance. Now in its sixth year, the Automation Conference & Expo explores transformative trends and technologies for engineering and management professionals within discrete manufacturing, packaging, and continuous and batch processing. The 2017 program will explore how companies are using robotics and automation; preventative measures for enhancing cybersecurity; 3D printing / additive manufacturing; lights out manufacturing; interoperability; virtual machine design, workforce development and more.

Scheduled for May 23-24 at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare, the Automation Conference & Expo is produced by PMMI Media Group, publishers of Automation World and Packaging World. Registration and additional program details are available at TheAutomationConference.com or by calling 1-800-355-5595.

