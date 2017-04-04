Chicago's Full Service, Discount Real Estate Broker As more home buyers and sellers learn of our compelling alternative to traditional, entrenched real estate agents I fully expect that ours will become the predominant business model.

In 2016 Lucid Realty was among the top 1% of Chicago area REALTOR® teams for the third consecutive year according to recent rankings released by the Chicago Association of REALTORS®. In the spring issue of the association's Chicago REALTOR® Magazine Lucid Realty achieved the Silver Level for dollar volume and the Bronze Level for unit volume. This is the seventh year that Lucid Realty has been recognized as a top Chicago REALTOR® team.

According to Chicago REALTOR® Magazine "C.A.R. Sales Awards honor the achievements of our top producers, and our members' collective efforts to bring the highest level of professionalism, ethics, commitment and service to buyers and sellers in the Chicagoland area."

"My partner, Sari Levy, and I are once again delighted that our loyal clients continue to show their confidence in us over the years with repeat business and referrals, which has enabled us to earn these awards. In addition, our real estate agents turned in a stellar performance in 2016," said Gary Lucido, President of Lucid Realty. "Our discounted commissions, buyer rebates, and hourly fee models have saved our clients hundreds of thousands of dollars in transaction costs. As more home buyers and sellers learn of our compelling alternative to traditional, entrenched real estate agents I fully expect that ours will become the predominant business model."

In the last year Lucid Realty doubled the number of agents working in the Chicago area in order to enable their growth. Their team now includes agents fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish, and Bengali.

Despite their top producer status, Gary likes to remind consumers that real estate sales volume doesn't mean as much as you would think. He advises home sellers and buyers to pay more attention to precisely what an agent is going to do for them, at what cost, and then hold that agent accountable for delivering on their promises. Gary warns that top producers don't necessarily deliver top service and you should not assume that you get what you pay for. It's always a good idea to check agents' online ratings at sites like Yelp, Angie's List, Google, Trulia, and Zillow to look beyond the slick sales pitches.

The data for the 2016 C.A.R. sales rankings comes from Midwest Real Estate Data, which operates the Chicagoland multiple listing service.

About Lucid Realty, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Lucid Realty, Inc. is the Chicago area’s full service, discount, real estate brokerage. Lucid Realty distances itself from traditional brokerages and provides a better value to the consumer. It is a full service broker, offering substantial savings to both buyers and sellers, providing service with professionalism and high standards of customer service by a closely knit team of real estate agents that do not compete against one another.