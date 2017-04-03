Lucas Systems, Inc., the leading provider of solutions for intelligent mobile work execution for warehouses and distribution centers, today announced that it has certified Zebra Technologies’ TC51 rugged mobile handheld computer for use with Lucas Move mobile applications. The Zebra TC51 is the first Android-based industrial computer certified for Lucas Move, the mobile component of the Lucas Mobile Work Execution Solutions. Lucas will be demonstrating Lucas Move voice picking applications this week in Booth S3443 at the ProMat 2017 trade show in Chicago. Lucas customers employing Zebra mobile computers as part of their Lucas solution will also be participating in seminar sessions at ProMat.

“Lucas and Zebra have worked closely over the years to bring industry-leading multi-modal solutions to market, and that continues with the combination of Lucas Move and the Zebra TC51 touch computer,” said Ron Kubera, Executive VP and CMO of Lucas. “Distribution centers across all industries and geographies are adopting next-generation solutions to give mobile workers better tools to pick, pack and ship products, The Android-based TC51 provides enterprise-class ruggedness, connectivity and security in a sleek, lightweight design.”

Lucas Move, featuring Jennifer voice, is the Lucas mobile application for voice-picking and other warehouse applications. Jennifer guides users through their tasks using a combination of voice direction, speech recognition, visual user interfaces, barcode scanning, NFC and RFID. Lucas Move is now available on the Android-based TC51 as well as other Zebra enterprise-class mobile computers that use the Microsoft Windows mobile operating systems.

In addition to barcode scanning and voice, Lucas Move also supports the use of RFID and NFC technology within the Jennifer voice-directed workflow, providing new means for asset and item identification, data capture, and location confirmation. The Zebra TC51 includes built-in support for NFC. NFC has gained wide adoption in mobile payments and other applications, and it may be used for user sign-on, tote or equipment identification, and other tasks within Lucas Move.

By including support for NFC and barcode scanning in a single device, Zebra gives mobile workers new data capture options at no additional cost. This helps hourly employees work smarter and better, boosts productivity and accuracy, and accelerates the return on investment for companies using the Lucas Mobile Work Execution solutions.

Since 1998, Lucas Systems has pioneered warehouse productivity solutions for mobile workers and distribution center managers. Customers like Cardinal Health, The Container Store, C&S Wholesale Grocers, HD Supply, Office Depot/OfficeMax, and Rust-Oleum trust Lucas to deliver solutions that greatly improve worker productivity and accuracy because Lucas truly understands warehouse operations. Lucas Mobile Work Execution solutions optimize hands-on processes and seamlessly combine voice, barcode scanning, and other mobile technologies to improve worker productivity, eliminate errors, and boost end-to-end DC efficiency. The solutions also provide managers and supervisors with real-time reporting and management tools that help them better manage their operations. For more information, visit http://www.lucasware.com