SYNLawn Partners With Rhino Sports to Offer Backyard Court Systems

SYNLawn® has partnered with Rhino Sports® to provide customers with services for a complete, luxury backyard experience. The backyard courts from Rhino Sports powered by SYNLawn allow families and professional athletes the ability to be active and to enhance their sports skills in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own backyard.

In addition to its line of artificial grass and backyard putting green products, the company can now fulfill the needs for basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts and multi-sport Rhino courts with its versatile sport surfacing system. This unique, customizable system is made up of high-impact polymer tiles that integrate to create a solid, shock-absorbing surface that’s easier on joints and on muscles. The tile’s specialty design creates traction for athletes and allows air to move through the surface for cooler temperatures than concrete or asphalt. They come in a wide range of colors for eye-popping appeal and can include a custom-designed logo.

"We are thrilled to offer SYNLawn customers exciting backyard sport courts that complement our synthetic turf products in aesthetics and durability,” said George Neagle, SYNLawn’s vice president of sales and marketing.

This backyard court system is engineered to produce consistent and precise ball response and to eliminate dead spots. It has a 12-year warranty and is ideal for covering existing concrete or asphalt courts that have cracked. The sport court systems can also be installed over the same compacted soil and sand base used for SYNLawn’s synthetic turf products.

"Our partnership with SYNLawn joins together two companies with the same goal: To provide customers with the highest-quality products that are safe, healthy and fun for families. We bring more than 25 years of experience and knowledge to what is becoming one of the fastest growing outdoor recreation markets," said John Shaffer, president of Rhino Sports.

About SYNLawn: As the industry innovator on synthetic grass for landscape solutions, SYNLawn uses exclusive yarn technologies to produce products for synthetic landscape, golf, pet and playground systems. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, SYNLawn offers customers the highest quality products, competitive prices and the most genuine and strongest manufacturer warranty of 15 years. With the company's continued growth, SYNLawn now has more than 75 locations internationally. For more information, please visit http://www.synlawn.com.

About Rhino Sports: With more than 25 years of industry experience, Rhino Sports has been engineering, designing, manufacturing and installing multi-sport floors, basketball systems and associated products for professional play or family fun. The company provides the most technologically advanced product available with its suspended, synthetic athletic flooring that is used both indoors and outdoors. Whether for professional or recreational use, Rhino Sports floors are ideal for competitive basketball, volleyball, racquet and other sports. For more information, please visit http://www.rhinocourts.com.