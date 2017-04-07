Out Now: MaRLo & First State, “Falling Down” (Armind)

MaRLo & First State, "Falling Down" - artwork “Falling Down” is a fantastically addictive, uplifting song with a chorus that’s pure celebratory trance music. This vastly accessible song sees MaRLo ceding his inner club kid and allowing proper song construction to flourish.

Quenching. Electrifying. Dynamic. MaRLo is one trance DJ/producer who incisively cuts to the core of what music-lovers want long before they know they want it. MaRLo’s latest single is sure to become a summer anthem and it’s finally here. MaRLo & First State’s “Falling Down” (Armind) is out now.

The Radio Edit kicks-off with a beguiling male lead vocal on a take that’s at the more commercial end of MaRLo’s musical spectrum. Here’s a supremely catchy, radio-ready song that has ‘mega-hit’ written all over it. “Falling Down” is a fantastically addictive, uplifting song with a chorus that’s pure celebratory trance music. This vastly accessible song sees MaRLo ceding his inner club kid and allowing proper song construction to flourish. The Radio Edit is all major-chords with a luminous, exultant vibe that many other mainstage festival DJs should be quick to embrace.

The Extended Mix reveals a completely different side of “Falling Down” with its considerably longer and darker intro spotlighting filthy studio production. This edit is stealthy, driving and forward-thrusting. It’s got a dynamic magnetism to it that makes this version exciting and perhaps even better-suited for live festival and club performances. Unlike the Radio Edit, the Extended Mix is all minor-chords evoking suspense and mystery. The dramatic build-up to the chorus on the Extended Mix is powerful and unmistakable, illustrating why MaRLo is a star of both the stage and studio. MaRLo’s Tech Energy Mix will be released on May 12th.

MaRLo (real name: Marlo Hoogstraten) is a Dutch-born electronic dance music producer from Australia. His unique style – affectionately dubbed “The MaRLo Sound” – derives from the sub-genres of tech-trance, hard-trance and the big room sound. MaRLo considers as his musical influencers such accomplished fellow DJs and producers as Armin van Buuren, Aphex Twin and The Prodigy. In the recording studio, MaRLo has lent his magic touch to remixes for fellow trance heavyweights, Armin, Dash Berlin, Ferry Corsten, W&W and Gareth Emery, among many others. As a live performer, MaRLo delivers explosive physical energy and showmanship. MaRLo is best known for his international hits, “Haunted” featuring his wife, the vocalist Jano, and “Atlantis,” the latter peaking at the #1 chart position on Beatport last year. MaRLo’s signature track is still relevant today, his monster hit from 2012, “Visions,” and crowds erupt whenever he plays it now. As Armin himself commented, “MaRLo knows how to program the best lead sounds.”

Listen to MaRLo & First State, “Falling Down,” here: https://ARMD1343.lnk.to/FD

