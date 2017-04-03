Swanson Reed Approved as an IRS CE Provider

The specialist R&D tax advisory firm, Swanson Reed (https://swansonreed.com), is now an approved Internal Service Revenue (IRS) continuing education (CE) provider.

“We are very happy to be a service provider for the IRS,” says Tax Principal Mike Flesher. “In this role, Swanson Reed provides education to enrolled agents, and to enrolled retirement plan agents.”

CE partners are only approved by the IRS if they meet strict industry standards and pass an approval application. Enrolled agents are required to maintain their status with a minimum of 16 CE hours per year, and agents can only take courses from approved sources.

“Since the Internal Revenue Service is America’s tax collection agency and the administrator of Congress’ Internal Revenue Code, becoming an approved CE provider means a great deal to Swanson Reed,” noted Flesher. “It proves that our work and courses are among the best in America, and that we have never waver in our quality.”

