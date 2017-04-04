Dragon Medical Elite Partner We want Crescendo customers to benefit in every possible way from knowing that they are working with a Nuance Elite Healthcare Partner

Crescendo Systems received two prestigious healthcare awards at the recent Nuance Annual Partner Event in Barcelona. As well as picking up the award for Healthcare Marketing Excellence, Crescendo were also delighted to be accorded ‘Elite Healthcare Partner’ status in recognition of their work with Nuance’s Dragon Medical speech recognition product.

“We are thrilled with these Nuance Healthcare Awards”, said John Bendall, Operations Director of Crescendo Systems, “Having stepped up our healthcare activity over the past year in response to the rapidly evolving NHS digital landscape, we feel that these awards are an endorsement of the high quality added value services that Crescendo bring to the Dragon Medical proposition”.

Crescendo not only specialise in creating custom interfaces for Dragon Medical with leading clinical systems such as TPP SystmOne and EMIS Web but have also integrated Dragon Medical into their own digital dictation platform, allowing doctors the freedom to create clinical documents entirely by voice or send speech recognised text to their back office staff for editing.

“Our Dragon Medical portfolio has been designed to give doctors the ability to choose how speech recognition works best for them and then to reinforce these choices by providing expert implementation, training and advice,” continued John, “We want Crescendo customers to benefit in every possible way from knowing that they are working with a Nuance Elite Healthcare Partner and we will continue to work closely with Nuance to provide solutions that help healthcare organisations improve efficiency and channel those gains back into patient care”.

About Crescendo Systems:

For over 25 years, Crescendo Systems Corporation (http://www.crescendosystems.co.uk) has been delivering powerful clinical documentation, voice processing, speech recognition, transcription, workflow and referral management solutions to countless healthcare facilities around the world.

In 2003, Crescendo Systems Ltd. was the first subsidiary to be opened in Europe and it is now the preferred supplier for tens of thousands of UK healthcare professionals. Crescendo Systems are a Nuance Elite Healthcare Partner, offering specialist added value and professional services to Nuance’s Dragon Medical speech technology.

Developed by Crescendo with care teams and for care teams, Centro (http://www.trustcentro.co.uk) is a revolutionary Clinical Documentation System aimed at Trusts embracing the NHS Digital Challenge. Designed to maximise efficiency gains and savings, Centro offers superior clinical documentation processing by combining a seamless, digitally-rich and mobile workflow with a collaborative care approach that delivers timely, more informed patient care.