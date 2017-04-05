Learnlight

Learnlight, the leading provider of blended language and skills training, today announces that it has received a major growth equity investment from Beech Tree Private Equity, a leading high-growth private equity fund. The investment will help accelerate its international expansion and fund further development of its award-winning blended learning platform. As part of the transaction, Learnlight has appointed Charles McIntyre, CEO of EdTechX and IBIS Capital, as Chairman of the Board.

“We have been extremely impressed with the digital learning platform that the team have created and their very strong competitive position in the market. We are backing a team that has the genuine ambition and ability to build a market-leading business in a very large and growing global market for language and skills training.” said Andy Marsh, Managing Partner at Beech Tree Private Equity.

Benjamin Joseph, Co-founder and CEO of Learnlight added: “We are delighted that Beech Tree are on board to support our growth plans, both organically and through acquisition. We believe we have found the ideal investment partners as they understand the sector, share our strategic ambitions, and have already contributed huge value to the business.”

The investment by Beech Tree Private Equity also facilitated two important transactions:

Merger with Training Express

Learnlight has merged with Training Express, Spain’s leading provider of blended language learning with more than 50% of the IBEX35 among its clients. Training Express has been a partner and pioneer of the Learnlight platform for more than ten years and brings huge experience and expertise to the Group in the areas of global program management, business development, and strategic client management.

Acquisition of Communicaid

Learnlight has also acquired Communicaid, one of Europe’s leading language, intercultural and communication skills training companies with offices in London, Paris and Brussels and clients in more than 60 countries. Communicaid’s portfolio of clients includes: the European Central Bank, BAE Systems, Tesco and Jaguar Land Rover.

Rupert Hillier, Co-founder and COO of Learnlight said “We are thrilled to be working with the Communicaid team. They bring significant expertise and more than 25 years’ experience in delivering language, intercultural and communication skills training of the highest quality. This will be key in extending our portfolio of soft skills training courses.”

About Learnlight

Learnlight is an EdTech company that provides language and skills training to learners in more than 150 countries. The company has developed an award-winning learning platform to deliver blended virtual, face-to-face, and digital training programs to employees of regional and global businesses. Clients include blue-chip companies such as Deutsche Telecom, Ericsson, PWC, GlobalEnglish, Coca-Cola, Siemens, Oxford University Press, SEAT, Ricoh, Orange, and Inditex. Learnlight employs 220+ staff and 1000+ trainers worldwide.

More information can be found at http://www.learnlight.com

About Beech Tree Private Equity

Beech Tree Private Equity (BTPE) is a private equity firm providing capital and expertise to fast-growing businesses. BTPE invest £10-30 million into high-growth companies typically valued at between £10-75 million. Beech Tree Private Equity specializes in disruptive business models which, with additional capital and expertise, can take advantage of the dynamics of an attractive business model and an expanding market.

More information can be found at http://www.beechtreepe.com