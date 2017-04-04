The Digital Marketing Innovation Summit heads to Melbourne

Digital Channel

2017 is set to be a year of emergent tech having a big impact in digital. The VR/AR boom is yet to really take hold, though this year may see more real-world applications of the technology properly come into focus. So far, VR has made waves, almost exclusively, in the world of gaming. In the very near future though, it could have an impact on data visualisation techniques, on training, and on remote work, among other things. In terms of advertising, VR could be a game changer - the promise of truly immersive storytelling will excite any digital marketer.

Snapchat’s an interesting case. The ephemeral social media giant’s rise seems unstoppable, despite moves to monetise its incredible popularity so far being far from seamless. Snapchat is a unique proposition for digital marketers, because it offers no sharing, no comments, and no likes, but plenty of users from an otherwise difficult to reach demographic.

The pace of change is such that the most astute digital marketers will be keenly keeping on top of tech developments, both in software and hardware. It’s because of this that the role of the CMO is one of the most versatile in business, an ever-changing position that needs to keep its team up to speed. It’s one of the few roles in which innovation is forced upon the team with dizzying regularity from outside influences, and it’s the job of the CMO to keep up.

This 31 May & 1 June, Innovation Enterprise will play host to the Digital Marketing Innovation Summit in Melbourne, a two-day event showcasing speakers from some of digital marketing’s leading voices. Over the course of the summit, attendees will hear from the likes of ANZ Bank, News.com.au, MasterCard, Bupa, eHarmony, SBS Australia, and many more.

On top of the insight from digital marketing’s leading voices, the summit will provide opportunities for attendees to meet, discuss the industry and share ideas with other executive-level decision makers. Through panel discussions and organised networking sessions, the summit will ensure that every attendee has the opportunity to be heard and potentially find the next great solution for their company.

——————————————————————————————————

Innovation Enterprise Ltd, a division of Argyle Executive Forum, is a business-to-business media brand specialising in delivering the most innovative business solutions to executive-level decision makers. Innovation Enterprise produces a range on online and offline content, including, but not limited to, summits, online learning, webinars, and white papers, as well as offering other additional services such as lead generation and bespoke research.

Innovation Enterprise focuses on seven key channels - Finance, Supply Chain, Analytics, Big Data, Strategy, Digital, Innovation & Sports - to ensure that organisations are furnished with all the cutting-edge insights necessary to driving growth in the evolving business environment.